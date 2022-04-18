A mother took to social media to share a post about her daughter wanting to stand in the rain after receiving a new umbrella

In the Twitter post, the child is seen holding the pink toy as she enjoys the drizzle much to Sharon Mfanta’s annoyance

The mom revealed that she had no intentions of purchasing the umbrella but rather the child took it herself at the store

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A mother is regretting the purchase of an adorable umbrella for her little tot who had her standing in the rain.

A mom shared a photo of her child holding an umbrella in the rain. Image: @sharon_mfanta/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Sharon Mfanta took to Twitter to post a photo of her daughter holding a cute Minnie mouse umbrella in the light drizzle outside their home. She captioned the post:

“Please don’t have kids guys. I have been standing in the rain for 20 minutes now because sis has a new umbrella and wants ‘rain’.”

After being advised to hide the new prop by her online followers, Sharon said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“People say we should have just hid the umbrella. Guys? We never wanted to buy it in the first place! She took it herself to the tills with a doll almost her size. Every time we go to the shops? We have to buy something.”

Cyber citizens were amused by the Twitter post and took to the comments to share their funny and cute reactions:

@dubeandtheclub commented:

“Kanti ke ingane zenu ziyanibusa, ziyanikhona.. ngeke nje langikhulele khona,ugogo ngabe kudala akunyathelile.”

@SihleSibanyoni8 wrote:

“Nah guys I agree having kids is stressful, I was with my younger sibling at the mall today, yeses le chap ifuna yonkinto. He wanted a burger, I got it at Mc Ds, wafuna ice cream, I got it at KFC, waphinde wafuna inyama, ne cold drink. Bare in mind sise mall ngapha ubanga inoise.”

@Wesley48222514 replied:

“At least you went outside I'd put her in the shower with her umbrella to 'rain' alone.”

@IngaDyasi said:

“At least she’s not jumping in muddy puddles.”

Adorable video of girl demanding a foot rub from daddy has peeps amused

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that online user @djluckymix1 shared the cutest video of a little demanding a foot rub from her daddy in the most adorable manner.

The footage shows a man giving his bae a foot massage and holding his baby girl’s foot in the other hand while watching something on TV. The girl sits up as she repeatedly calls out “daddy” to get her distracted father’s attention.

When the man finally responds she remarks “mmh” as she gives him her foot, indicating that he should continue rubbing her foot too. She goes back to laying down when he does as she wishes.

Source: Briefly News