The former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma celebrated his 80th birthday with his family on Tuesday at his Nkandla homestead

His daughter Dudu, took to Twitter to post a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila as part of the birthday celebrations

Mzansi online users did not hesitate to share their comments on the bottle worth R10K as well as Msholozi’s previous health scare the day before

SA’s former president, Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu took to social media to share a sneak peek of her father’s 80th birthday celebration yesterday.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla posted an image of a pricey bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila, believed to have been enjoyed as part of the festive celebrations.

Duduzile posted a a bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila as part of her father's birthday celebrations. Image: Greg Marinovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images, @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

As a creative play on her father’s age, Dudu captioned the Twitter post:

“President Zuma Belongs To The Class Of 1942!.”

Zuma was due to appear in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday for his corruption case but ended up being a no-show.

The spokesperson for his foundation Mzwanele Manyi told journalists at court he was unwell and he was admitted to hospital, EWN reported.

However, reports later revealed that on Tuesday afternoon that Zuma was doing well and would be spending time with his family on his 80th birthday.

Scores of Mzansi online users flocked in on the post to share their witty comments and remarks in response to the tweet:

@CookGarth said:

“One normally refers to the class of a particular year either the year of completing school or graduating from university, not the year of birth!”

@Gjing_superman shared:

“I hear the President doesn't drink. I will be happy to hold onto that.”

@SinekeFez commented:

“Hawu is that all the Guptas could give uBaba after he helped them so much? They are in Dubai sitting there comfortably enjoying their loot whilst the enabler is just given a bottle of champagne. Not fair.”

@MapuleR1 wrote:

“Which Class? Sub A or STD 1? How far did he go to school? Yini sengathi kuphethe wena lapho eNkandla? Where are MaKhumalo and other wives? Maybe they must start praying for you to have a second husband so that you can leave them and uBaba in peace.”

@Rufuxinix replied:

“Yesterday he was so ill, I thought he was in the hospital. Rejoice, he’s not and never was. And he has recovered, just in time to celebrate his birthday. Hooray!”

@MulaudziTsikoo remarked:

“Did Ajay, Rajesh and Atul Gupta send birthday messages???”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former President Jacob Zuma seemed to be in good health and is celebrating his 80th birthday at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma experienced a health-related issue yesterday, Monday 11 April, and was unable to attend court proceedings.

Msholozi had to be rushed to a Durban hospital after experiencing a rise in his blood levels according to TimesLIVE. The former president faces charges of fraud and corruption along with French arms company Thales for a scandal that occurred in 1999. Zuma is currently out of jail on medical parole.

