The Former President of South African appears to be in better health than he was on Monday, 11 April for his court proceedings

Jacob Zuma will celebrate the rest of his 80th birthday with his family at his Nkandla homestead

The Jacob Zuma Foundation wished the former president a very happy birthday while some South Africans had other thoughts

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma seemed to be in good health and is celebrating his 80th birthday at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma experienced a health-related issue yesterday, Monday 11 April and was unable to attend court proceedings.

Former President Jacob Zuma will spend the rest of his birthday at home in Nkandla. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Msholozi had to be rushed to a Durban hospital after experiencing a rise in his blood levels according to TimesLIVE. The former president faces charges of fraud and corruption along with French arms company Thales for a scandal that occurred in 1999. Zuma is currently out of jail on medical parole.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation wished him a happy birthday and said that people around the world have a special place in their hearts for the former president IOL reported.

South Africans have mixed reactions to Zuma’s birthday celebrations

@EvolSiLla commented:

“I'm sure he's laughing at law enforcement.”

@DeEvolver247 shared:

“Having a birthday party. Singing and dancing once again. He will be gravely ill again on the 17th May when the court reconvenes.”

@Asanda91934017 posted:

“Happy birthday to him uBaba I hope he's enjoying the cake.”

@lindsaymanthey said:

“Of course, he is back home. He is a shammer of note as we used to say at school. The Courts are fooled.”

@Tunedagain wrote:

“But after another miraculous, spectacular recovery, coincidentally a day after a successful application for postponement, he's spending time with his family. Always schedule appointments with His Excellency for AFTER the postponements. Unless you're the doc issuing sick notes.”

@Nosabatha16 added:

“Happiest Birthday Baba. I love you.”

Jacob Zuma still in hospital on his birthday, foundation hopes doctors will allow him to see family

Briefly News also reported Former president Jacob Zuma is reportedly still in hospital after he was admitted on Monday, 11 April, the date he was due to appear in court for the beginning of his arms deal trial.

Mzwanele Manyi, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson announced before court proceedings that Zuma would not be appearing in court because he fell ill the night before.

Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu asked Judge Piet Koen to postpone the trial due to Msholozi's ill health and because the legal team is still awaiting the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision regarding the appeal to get lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer off the case.

