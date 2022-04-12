Jacob Zuma is said to be still in hospital and undergoing tests after he failed to appear at the Pietermariztburg High Court on Monday

According to Zuma's foundation, the former president suddenly fell ill on Sunday, the night before the arms deal case was meant to begin

Some South Africans think Zuma's illness is merely an excuse to avoid facing the charges against him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is reportedly still in hospital after he was admitted on Monday, 11 April, the date he was due to appear in court for the beginning of his arms deal trial.

Mzwanele Manyi, the Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson announced before court proceedings that Zuma would not be appearing in court because he fell ill the night before.

80-year-old Jacob Zuma is still in hospital after falling ill on Sunday, 10 April. Image: Ramil Sitdikov

Source: Getty Images

Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu asked Judge Piet Koen to postpone the trial due to Msholozi's ill health and because the legal team is still awaiting the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision regarding the appeal to get lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer off the case.

Zuma's foundation stated that the former statesman is still in hospital and undergoing tests. Manyi stated they are not certain how long Zuma's illness will last and have called on South Africans to pray for his health, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Doctors did take him to hospital to run all kinds of tests on him. We don’t know how long he will be in this situation. We call on South Africa to keep him in their prayer,” said Manyi.

Following the announcement that Zuma's arms deal has been postponed until 17 May, Manyi declined to disclose which hospital Msholozi has been taken to, stating security concerns, according to a News24 report.

In another report, the Zuma foundation stated that they are hopeful that Zuma's doctors will allow him to spend time with his family despite his fragile state.

Zuma turns 80-years-old on 12 April.

South Africans weigh in on Zuma's hospital admission

@letsepemongalo2 said:

"He is afraid of going to court, you see the problems that the ANC brought to us. JZ otshaba goya Arabella manyala a gagwe like a small boy who plays tricks before he could go to school."

@Cooltheplanet07 said:

"What kind of doctors decide Zuma's too sick to be in court but not too sick to go home for a birthday party? This is a matter of a day? Surely he can't be that sick."

@Mwelase_Bandz said:

"Let him take a selfie for proof."

@VictorLks3 said:

"Wish him speed recovery soo that he can go to court."

@cab_delivery said:

"Jacob Zuma is a coward who hides behind ill health to avoid appearing in court"

@roseyfischer said:

"Too sick for court but fine to spend time with family hopefully they hold a discussion on will pay the court fees."

Former President Jacob Zuma loses Supreme Court of Appeal bid to remove Billy Downer from arms deal case

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma is down on his luck once again following the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision not to hear his argument as to why lead prosecutor Billy Downer should be removed from his arms deal trial.

Zuma has tirelessly attempted to have Downer removed from the case by claiming that Downer has an axe to grind against him and is biased. Msholozi has stated that he does not believe he will have a fair trial if Downer stays on the case.

The SCA dismissed Zuma's application with costs and stated that there are " no reasonable prospects" that his bid will actually be successful. The court also found that Zuma and his legal team did not offer compelling reasons as to why his appeal to be needed to be heard, according to News24.

Source: Briefly News