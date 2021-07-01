SA Businesswoman Sparks a Lot of Talk After Saying Real Men Are Local

A young gorgeous South African businesswoman has sparked a lot of talk after she headed online to share her thoughts about where to find the best men

According to the controversial and interesting young lady, real men are found locally, which implies that men from abroad are no good

The post received many reactions from both men and women who shared their thoughts about her statement in the comment section of the post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A beautiful young woman has sparked an interesting conversation online after she took to Twitter to share her thoughts about where the best men can be found. According to @Matyaleni_, women don't need to look very far.

"Real men are local men," she wrote in the interesting Twitter post that received 1.8k likes and over 100 comments.

A local woman has left many people talking after sharing her views on local men. Images: @Matyaleni

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The post naturally received many reactions from local Twitter users who never sway from the opportunity to engage in interesting Twitter debates. Read a few of their interesting comments below:

@Coach_Nqo said:

"Real men are men who treat women with respect, dignity & pride irrespective of their nationality, race, or looks."

@Thob_zah asked:

"Same men, that run away from their children? Then schools are expected to raise their wild kids because they lack father figures at home... Buya Jesu.motlokwa ka sereto)"

@patricmaleka3 said:

"wa bona wena coach team ya gago e ka se loose e tlo winner always "

@LEPARA71862012 said:

"Real men are those who do not shy away from the social and economic ills of they country, They stay in their countries and address matters as they come."

US rapper The Game shares his thoughts on "real men"

Briefly News also reported that American rapper Jayceon Terrell Taylor, professionally known by his rap name, The Game, has taken to social media to talk about financial responsibility in relationships.

According to him, women do not give men half satisfaction in bed, so it makes no sense for them to pay half of any bill. The Game continued by saying that since the beginning of time, men have always been responsible for paying bills, providing shelter and protection.

The rapper disclosed that even when an independent woman still comes home to cook, clean and please her man, her money should be stashed for future emergencies as the man still has to provide still.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za