A woman tried to do the RocoMamas hot wings challenge like others who shared their experience on TikTok

After showing how much trouble she had eating spicy wings, she was a viral hit on the short form video platform

Online users were thoroughly amused by the young lady who went through the most at RocoMamas

A lady went to RocoMamas to try the spicy wing challenge.

A TikTok video shows a woman's spicy wings challenge and she lost. Image: @phutea_b33

Many people were amused by the eating challenge at RocoMamas, and the video received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, making fun of the lady's experience

RocoMamas hot wings defeat women

A woman @phutea_b33 couldn't handle the RocoMamas hot wings challenge. The restaurant introduced a competition where people must eat a plateful full of wings, including the chillies, in 45 minutes for free or have to pay R240.

One woman tried her luck and it did not go. In any video, she looked like she couldn't handle the heat as she passed out.

Watch the video below:

SA joke about RocoMamas hot wings challenge

Peeps thought the woman put on a hilarious show. Netizens in the comments debated whether or not they would be able to handle the spice.

princessAlice commented:

"My dear the struggle does not end there, it will accompany you to the toilet."

Zulu Zinzile wrote:

"Now she has to pay R240 plus iCold-Drink yoh."

Phumeza admitted:

"Deep down I want to try this."

tamiah was amused:

"LOL not you fainting."

wambui Gichau joked:

"My toxic trait is thinking I can finish all this."

lethu 15 remarked:

"I wll never challange this Challenge askies I'm sorry shame."

RocoMamas staff's react to engagement proposal

