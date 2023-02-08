A woman posted on Twitter about her unusual encounter with an uber driver and left many people stunned

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South Africans are never short of interesting tales and one Twitter user @kingsee_ya shocked tweeps with her uber ride story.

The young woman said in a viral tweet that she requested an uber ride and when the driver arrived he asked her to drive the car because he was tired.

"He said he accepted my ride because he also needed to go to the mall, so if I drive, the ride will be free. So I drove."

Mzansi Twitter users post comments about the viral uber driver post

People reacted with differing opinions and some said the fearless woman should be careful about driving strangers' cars because they could be stolen.

Other netizens had playful banter in the comments section, and many said she unexpectedly became an uber driver.

The mini Tweet was viewed by more than 300 000 people who had a good chuckle about her strange encounter.

@siphokazi__n posted:

"So you became the uber driver kwi moto yakhe?"

@not_a_she shared:

"One asked me to do this and I jokingly said yes and when he stopped the car I told him I can’t actually drive, like sir you don’t even know me let alone if I'm competent."

@SanSuperSya mentioned:

"A win is win I guess."

@PedroTsika stated:

"Next time don't drive strangers' cars, you'll drive a stolen car."

@NtshuxekoCAwuke wrote:

"You’re the Uber driver in this situation."

@AyandaNtuliGP asked:

"Girl, did he pay you?"

@s_e_t_h_u_x added:

"Good. Without even knowing it you could’ve saved your life."

