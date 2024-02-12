One makoti from Gauteng took to her TikTok account and shared a hack with other women

As a married lady, she makes sure to keep her diamond safe at all times, but it's not an easy task when one is living in a high crime-rate country

The social media community reacted to the woman's idea, with many loving it and sharing their stories

A young makoti shared that she wears a fake ring when going to dodgy places. Images: @madammomy/ TikTok, @madammomy

A young makoti revealed that she takes off her original wedding ring and puts on a fake one when going to dodgy places.

@madammomy_ shared the hack on her TikTok account. The video she uploaded shows her sitting in the car, showing off the fake ring.

She asked her social media followers if she was the only one who did that. She further gave props to her ring, loving it.

Makoti wears fake ring in dodgy places

Watch the TikTok hack clip below:

TikTokkers love the idea

Many netizens gathered in the comment section, some sharing that they have fake rings for other reasons, such as to avoid being approached by men.

@Ofentse wears hers to stop men from approaching her:

"I wear a stop nonsense to stop men from talking to me, and it doesn't work "

@Ntsiki_Zulu asked:

"Where do you guys get these rings? I want one mna I’ll wear it every day & put mine away for a bit "

@Bontle Sapphire shared why she wears one:

"I'm only 19, and I do this because people's fathers don't know where to draw the line, not even just dodgy places"

@Mbali Jassi said:

"I wear a fake wedding ring all the time - wear my real ring on special occasions only."

@leratokganyago ️‍ shared:

"LOL, I don’t wear my ring unless I’m going to a private place with high security."

2valeriemdekazi related:

"I do that too."

