Mzansi Gushes Over Young Couple Rocking Matching Outfits to Event: “Love to See It”
- A handsome South African gent took to social media to show off his and his partner’s style at a recent event
- Twitter user, by @AndileWentPvt and show him and his bae wearing coordinating outfits using a green printed fabric
- Cyber citizens poured in sweet messages and compliments for the fashion-forward couple in the comments
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A good looking couple wowed Mzansi as they graced the timelines in their stunning matching attires recently.
The images were shared on Twitter by @AndileWentPvt and show him and his bae dressed in coordinating outfits. The lady is seen rocking a green printed dress with black high heels and he is in matching green printed pants paired with a white shirt and black sneakers.
In the second image, they are seen seated in a car with a focus on the matching fabric.
Fiery Mzansi influencer celebrates picking up the keys to her very own home, gives all the glory to God
He simply captioned the tweet
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
“Izolo (yesterday).”
Matching outfits in cute prints for a casual party or event is an idle choice for many young couples. It is also a great way to show your affection for one another.
Mzansi peeps were left in awe as they flooded the Twitter post with compliments and sweet messages:
@Manqobamasidal1 responded:
“May it be beautiful as seen in pictures.”
@PtyGolden wrote:
“Stunning outfits.”
@Tumani_ntombi said:
“I think ke ready for this waitse.”
@Jess_Mkhize replied:
“Love to see it.”
@knoxiousie reacted:
“Anisebahle.”
@anelisa_tuswa remarked:
“Can’t believe zange ndafika kwestage sothando.”
Stylish pair wows Mzansi with photos of matching outfits in honour of friends' themed events
In another story, Briefly News reported that a man took to social media to show off stunning images of him and his partner wearing coordinating outfits to different themed events hosted by their friends.
Proud man shows off a giant billboard with his face on it and the people of South Africa help hype him up
Online user Peace (@uPeace_) posted four images of him and his bae wearing different matching outfits – from traditional to modern styles – in line with the themed events they attended together.
Peace captioned the Twitter post:
“One thing about us?? We will honour your theme.”
His online friends were mad impressed by the local couple’s fashion and style.
Source: Briefly News