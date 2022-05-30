A handsome South African gent took to social media to show off his and his partner’s style at a recent event

Twitter user, by @AndileWentPvt and show him and his bae wearing coordinating outfits using a green printed fabric

Cyber citizens poured in sweet messages and compliments for the fashion-forward couple in the comments

A good looking couple wowed Mzansi as they graced the timelines in their stunning matching attires recently.

A young couple served couple goals in matching attire. Image: @AndileWentPvt/Twitter

The images were shared on Twitter by @AndileWentPvt and show him and his bae dressed in coordinating outfits. The lady is seen rocking a green printed dress with black high heels and he is in matching green printed pants paired with a white shirt and black sneakers.

In the second image, they are seen seated in a car with a focus on the matching fabric.

He simply captioned the tweet

“Izolo (yesterday).”

Matching outfits in cute prints for a casual party or event is an idle choice for many young couples. It is also a great way to show your affection for one another.

Mzansi peeps were left in awe as they flooded the Twitter post with compliments and sweet messages:

@Manqobamasidal1 responded:

“May it be beautiful as seen in pictures.”

@PtyGolden wrote:

“Stunning outfits.”

@Tumani_ntombi said:

“I think ke ready for this waitse.”

@Jess_Mkhize replied:

“Love to see it.”

@knoxiousie reacted:

“Anisebahle.”

@anelisa_tuswa remarked:

“Can’t believe zange ndafika kwestage sothando.”

Stylish pair wows Mzansi with photos of matching outfits in honour of friends' themed events

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man took to social media to show off stunning images of him and his partner wearing coordinating outfits to different themed events hosted by their friends.

Online user Peace (@uPeace_) posted four images of him and his bae wearing different matching outfits – from traditional to modern styles – in line with the themed events they attended together.

Peace captioned the Twitter post:

“One thing about us?? We will honour your theme.”

His online friends were mad impressed by the local couple’s fashion and style.

Source: Briefly News