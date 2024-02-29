A South African woman on TikTok shared a video of how her mom hid a piece of chicken for her

A TikTok video shows the woman taking a lunchbox out of the vegetable drawer, where it was stashed to save it from her dad, who eats everything

The daughter expressed her gratitude for her mom's thoughtfulness and the video received many comments praising the mom

A woman thanked her mom for saving her a piece of chicken from her dad. Image: @reekymakae8

A Mzansi woman took to social media to praise her mom for looking out for her when it came to saving her some chicken leftovers.

Mom hides chicken for her daughter

A TikTok video shared by @reekymakae8 shows her in the kitchen with her mom as she opens the fridge to take out a lunchbox with a piece of chicken tucked into the vegetable drawer.

@reekymakae8 shared that her mother strategically hid the piece of chicken so that her dad couldn't find it because he eats everything as if he lives alone.

"I know a loyal person when I see one," the grateful daughter said.

SA shows thoughtful mom love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were left entertained by the mother's strategy to save her child some chicken. Many praised the mom for being a 'real one'.

_simp.4bae_ replied:

"Please your mom is a star."

Thapelo Kekana355 said:

"It's the thought that counts."

the louvre responded:

"She's a real one! ❤️"

Kamo Mohlopi wrote:

"Lmfaooo yoh my mom is exactly like this ❤️ Not all heroes wear capes mntakabawo."

LesediRamsley reacted:

"1 wing??? Aowaaa."

HipHopMama commented:

"I also do it for my son because my partner is selfish as well. My son comes first."

sassee_muntu said:

"My brother disappeared one weekend and came back and ate the last piece of cake that I was saving, wathi bekali halele."

