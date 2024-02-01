A woman took to social media to share her appreciation for her mother, who supported her in a time of need

The woman said her mother raised her son so that she could go and pursue her studies at university

Mzansi netizens were touched by the woman's heartfelt tribute and responded with positive comments

A woman thanked her mom for raising her son so she could go to varsity. Image: @lelomtimande

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother for helping raise her son while she worked hard to build her life.

Woman shows love to her mom

In a TikTok post, @lelomtimande opened up about falling pregnant as a teenager at 18 and raising her son for her so that she could go to university.

"12 years later I have a decent job and about to graduate for the second time. I owe that woman everything," @lelomtimande said in her post.

SA touched by daughter's appreciation

She acknowledged her mother as a hero without a cape, leaving many netizens feeling emotional and inspired. Many were also proud of @lelomtimande for going for her goals and dreams.

Bhelekazi wrote:

"Mom took care of my son when I got pregnant at doing my 3rd year. 10 years later I’m fetching my 3rd Degree. Mother’s angels … Well done to you sisi❤️."

hloni commented:

"She deserves."

Sethu&Njabu replied:

"Why your story is exactly the same as mine♥️♥️♥️congratulations mama♥️♥️."

719113glory commented:

" Proud of you."

Tabayi commented:

"My mom raised my son as her own, when I fell pregnant at varsity, my brother was 3yrs old at the time, also raised my daughter whom I had as unemployed graduate."

@Nokuphiwa Madondo wrote:

"What a blessing So proud of you for ensuring you make her happy and securing a great future for you and your son❤️."

