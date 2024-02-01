Teen Mom to 2x Graduate: Durban Woman Praises Mom Who Raised Her Son So She Could Pursue Her Dreams
- A woman took to social media to share her appreciation for her mother, who supported her in a time of need
- The woman said her mother raised her son so that she could go and pursue her studies at university
- Mzansi netizens were touched by the woman's heartfelt tribute and responded with positive comments
A Mzansi woman paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother for helping raise her son while she worked hard to build her life.
Woman shows love to her mom
In a TikTok post, @lelomtimande opened up about falling pregnant as a teenager at 18 and raising her son for her so that she could go to university.
"12 years later I have a decent job and about to graduate for the second time. I owe that woman everything," @lelomtimande said in her post.
SA touched by daughter's appreciation
She acknowledged her mother as a hero without a cape, leaving many netizens feeling emotional and inspired. Many were also proud of @lelomtimande for going for her goals and dreams.
Bhelekazi wrote:
"Mom took care of my son when I got pregnant at doing my 3rd year. 10 years later I’m fetching my 3rd Degree. Mother’s angels … Well done to you sisi❤️."
hloni commented:
"She deserves."
Sethu&Njabu replied:
"Why your story is exactly the same as mine♥️♥️♥️congratulations mama♥️♥️."
719113glory commented:
" Proud of you."
Tabayi commented:
"My mom raised my son as her own, when I fell pregnant at varsity, my brother was 3yrs old at the time, also raised my daughter whom I had as unemployed graduate."
@Nokuphiwa Madondo wrote:
"What a blessing So proud of you for ensuring you make her happy and securing a great future for you and your son❤️."
