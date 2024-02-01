Global site navigation

Teen Mom to 2x Graduate: Durban Woman Praises Mom Who Raised Her Son So She Could Pursue Her Dreams
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A woman took to social media to share her appreciation for her mother, who supported her in a time of need
  • The woman said her mother raised her son so that she could go and pursue her studies at university
  • Mzansi netizens were touched by the woman's heartfelt tribute and responded with positive comments

Woman thanks mom
A woman thanked her mom for raising her son so she could go to varsity. Image: @lelomtimande
Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman paid a heartwarming tribute to her mother for helping raise her son while she worked hard to build her life.

Woman shows love to her mom

In a TikTok post, @lelomtimande opened up about falling pregnant as a teenager at 18 and raising her son for her so that she could go to university.

"12 years later I have a decent job and about to graduate for the second time. I owe that woman everything," @lelomtimande said in her post.

Click here to view the TikTok post.

SA touched by daughter's appreciation

She acknowledged her mother as a hero without a cape, leaving many netizens feeling emotional and inspired. Many were also proud of @lelomtimande for going for her goals and dreams.

Bhelekazi wrote:

"Mom took care of my son when I got pregnant at doing my 3rd year. 10 years later I’m fetching my 3rd Degree. Mother’s angels … Well done to you sisi❤️."

hloni commented:

"She deserves."

Sethu&Njabu replied:

"Why your story is exactly the same as mine♥️♥️♥️congratulations mama♥️♥️."

719113glory commented:

" Proud of you."

Tabayi commented:

"My mom raised my son as her own, when I fell pregnant at varsity, my brother was 3yrs old at the time, also raised my daughter whom I had as unemployed graduate."

@Nokuphiwa Madondo wrote:

"What a blessing So proud of you for ensuring you make her happy and securing a great future for you and your son❤️."

Woman buys her daughter groceries for res

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman touched netizens'' hearts when she delivered groceries to her daughter in res.

The woman went viral as she was seen getting out of a taxi with bags full of food. Her grateful daughter later cooks a meal for the both of them.

The post shows the mother carrying groceries for her daughter and @mbalenhlemkhize cooking a meal for them to share.

Source: Briefly News

