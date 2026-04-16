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CPUT Launches Fraud Investigation as Failed Student Walks Stage and Takes Another Student’s Degree
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CPUT Launches Fraud Investigation as Failed Student Walks Stage and Takes Another Student’s Degree

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • A man who failed his studies walked across a CPUT graduation stage and collected a certificate that was not his
  • The rightful graduate arrived hours late and was turned away at the door by security on her big day
  • CPUT is pursuing both a criminal and internal investigation, and formal fraud charges are expected to follow soon

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A Gqeberha man who failed his studies has been caught out after he attended a Cape Peninsula University of Technology graduation ceremony. He walked across the stage and collected a certificate that was not his.

District 6
Outside the District Six campus of CPUT. Image: David Ritchie/ANA
Source: UGC

The incident happened during the CPUT Autumn Graduation Ceremony at the university’s Cape Town campus on 14 March 2026. Sihle Joseph, who had not been a registered student since 2023, posed as graduate Thandy Jevu and accepted her certificate in front of hundreds of people. CPUT has since launched both a criminal and internal investigation into the matter.

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Joseph reportedly bought a ticket to gain entry to the graduation venue. Once inside, he found Jevu’s name card on her seat. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kensley exclusively confirmed to Briefly News that the university is investigating exactly how he got in.

“We are investigating whether he bought tickets from someone else to gain access to the hall,” Kensley said.

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Jevu arrived hours after the ceremony started, and by that time, Joseph had already helped himself to her seat, her name card, and her moment.

A moment stolen in plain sight

What makes this incident so hard to stomach is how publicly it played out. Graduation ceremonies are attended by families, friends, university staff, and officials. There are photographers, cameras, and rows of academic staff watching every graduate cross the stage. And yet, a man who had no business being there walked up when Jevu’s name was called, accepted her certificate, and sat back down. Nobody stopped him. Not during the ceremony, at least.

Kensley described exactly what happened inside that hall.

“Once inside, he allegedly picked up a name card belonging to the victim and used that to walk across the stage.”

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She also confirmed that Joseph had no academic standing at the institution.

“The alleged perpetrator was last registered as a student in 2023 and was not eligible for graduation.”

Victim missed her own graduation

Jevu had no idea what was happening until security turned her away at the door, telling her she was already inside the venue. She stood outside while someone she reportedly knew accepted her degree on stage.

The certificate that represents years of hard work was handed to someone else while she waited.

Kensley confirmed that the university is now making it right.

“We are working with the victim to ensure she either receives her original certificate or a replacement.” On the question of formal charges, Kensley said the process is already in motion.
“We await an affidavit from the victim, and will then escalate the matter to SAPS for formal fraud charges to be laid.”

Kensley also confirmed that senior staff picked up on the problem quickly.

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“The incident received attention from our senior Assessment and Graduation staff members almost immediately after the graduation ceremony ended.”

Fellow students messaged the man on Facebook, to which he responded. See his response in the Facebook screenshots below:

Sihle
A screenshot between the man and a fellow student. Image: supplied
Source: UGC
Sihle
Second screenshot. Image: supplied
Source: UGC

More about graduations

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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Cape TownEducationWestern Cape
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