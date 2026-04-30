The mother of Proteas star Lungi Ngidi broke her silence after his frightening injury during an IPL clash

Ngidi got injured after a nasty fall, leaving the match briefly halted as medical staff rushed to his aid

His mother’s emotional words moved cricket fans as she opened up about the terrifying ordeal

The mother of Proteas star Lungi Ngidi, Bongi Ngidi, has spoken emotionally about the moment her son lost his footing and got injured during an IPL cricket match on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

Lungi Ngidi celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between West Indies and South Africa. Image: Shammi MEHRA

Source: Getty Images

Ngidi hurt himself while attempting to take a catch in a game between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. The Delhi bowler was backpedalling but misjudged the ball, falling backwards and striking his head on the turf.

Lungi Ngidi's injury stuns fans

The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the field. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before play resumed.

Ngidi later took to Instagram to reassure fans, sharing a brief message thanking supporters for their concern and confirming he was “all good” following the incident. The update offered relief to teammates, fans and cricket followers who had witnessed the frightening moment unfold during the match.

Bongi Ngidi reacts to his son’s injury

Ngidi’s mother recently opened up about the scary incident and how she felt when she witnessed it.

“I was watching the match when my son got injured, and when he fell to the ground and was taken away in the ambulance, it felt like my breath stopped. We were very worried and, in panic, I immediately called AB de Villiers and said You know many people in India, please ask someone to check on my son or help me talk to him. Those two hours felt like two years; time was not passing.

“After that, when I spoke to my son and got to know that he is okay, only then did I feel relieved. After that, I saw many videos on social media where people from India were making videos in support of my son and praying for him. Seeing this felt really good, that people of India are praying for my son, and I would also like to thank the BCCI and the medical staff who took care of my son.”

As seen in the post below on X:

Her words moved cricket fans:

@TGoyalji:

“Watching their son get injured is absolutely not easy. Brave parents got a brave son. BCCI and IPL organisers’ timely intervention helped to avoid any major issues. Thanks to them.”

@cricatif:

“When Ngidi got injured, everyone felt the pain; everyone prayed for his speedy recovery. A mother is a mother; she feels her child’s pain more deeply than anyone else.”

@koalr2307:

“In life, anything may happen, but if it happens in India, no need to worry, healthcare is advanced, and every city has highly skilled doctors, so no worries.”

@ChinnuTarak333:

“TBH, even I got scared. If my franchise loses two more matches, we’d go home anyway. Don’t risk it for games.”

@hrishikeshshukl:

“We love cricket, and we love our players like family... We are always with them and pray for them.”

Lungi Ngidi prepares to bowl during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match between West Indies and South Africa. Image: Matt Robert

Source: Getty Images

Former Proteas all-rounder sued for millions

Briefly News previously reported that a former South African cricket star is facing legal action after being sued for R3.3 million by the liquidators of companies allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme in South Africa.

The cricket legend invested R350,000 in IPG Main Sales, one of two companies run by Pretoria businessman Nico le Roux. Court papers state that he received 10 payments totalling R3.6 million.

Source: Briefly News