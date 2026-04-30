“My Breath Stopped When My Son Got Injured”: Mother of Proteas Star Lungi Ngidi Thanks Cricket Fans
- The mother of Proteas star Lungi Ngidi broke her silence after his frightening injury during an IPL clash
- Ngidi got injured after a nasty fall, leaving the match briefly halted as medical staff rushed to his aid
- His mother’s emotional words moved cricket fans as she opened up about the terrifying ordeal
The mother of Proteas star Lungi Ngidi, Bongi Ngidi, has spoken emotionally about the moment her son lost his footing and got injured during an IPL cricket match on Saturday, 25 April 2026.
Ngidi hurt himself while attempting to take a catch in a game between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. The Delhi bowler was backpedalling but misjudged the ball, falling backwards and striking his head on the turf.
Lungi Ngidi's injury stuns fans
The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the field. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before play resumed.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Ngidi later took to Instagram to reassure fans, sharing a brief message thanking supporters for their concern and confirming he was “all good” following the incident. The update offered relief to teammates, fans and cricket followers who had witnessed the frightening moment unfold during the match.
Bongi Ngidi reacts to his son’s injury
Ngidi’s mother recently opened up about the scary incident and how she felt when she witnessed it.
“I was watching the match when my son got injured, and when he fell to the ground and was taken away in the ambulance, it felt like my breath stopped. We were very worried and, in panic, I immediately called AB de Villiers and said You know many people in India, please ask someone to check on my son or help me talk to him. Those two hours felt like two years; time was not passing.
“After that, when I spoke to my son and got to know that he is okay, only then did I feel relieved. After that, I saw many videos on social media where people from India were making videos in support of my son and praying for him. Seeing this felt really good, that people of India are praying for my son, and I would also like to thank the BCCI and the medical staff who took care of my son.”
As seen in the post below on X:
Her words moved cricket fans:
@TGoyalji:
“Watching their son get injured is absolutely not easy. Brave parents got a brave son. BCCI and IPL organisers’ timely intervention helped to avoid any major issues. Thanks to them.”
@cricatif:
“When Ngidi got injured, everyone felt the pain; everyone prayed for his speedy recovery. A mother is a mother; she feels her child’s pain more deeply than anyone else.”
@koalr2307:
“In life, anything may happen, but if it happens in India, no need to worry, healthcare is advanced, and every city has highly skilled doctors, so no worries.”
@ChinnuTarak333:
“TBH, even I got scared. If my franchise loses two more matches, we’d go home anyway. Don’t risk it for games.”
@hrishikeshshukl:
“We love cricket, and we love our players like family... We are always with them and pray for them.”
Former Proteas all-rounder sued for millions
Briefly News previously reported that a former South African cricket star is facing legal action after being sued for R3.3 million by the liquidators of companies allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme in South Africa.
The cricket legend invested R350,000 in IPG Main Sales, one of two companies run by Pretoria businessman Nico le Roux. Court papers state that he received 10 payments totalling R3.6 million.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.