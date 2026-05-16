Cape Town is set for a major shake-up in its road running calendar with a new international marathon introduced in honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

The event replaces a long-standing October fixture and will channel all proceeds into the work of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Organisers are targeting tens of thousands of participants worldwide, with elite athletes expected to boost the race’s global profile from its debut edition.

A new marathon has been launched and is set to replace the iconic Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in October 2026. The race was officially unveiled on Tuesday, 12 May 2026.

Runners during the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town. Image: Ashraf Hendicks

Source: Getty Images

The Cape Town Marathon failed to take place in October 2025 as planned due to disruptive weather, leading to its cancellation. It is now expected to be held on Sunday, 24 May, paving the way for the introduction of the Nelson Mandela Marathon.

Nelson Mandela Marathon to replace Cape Town Marathon

The inaugural Nelson Mandela Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, 18 October 2026. It will be organised by sports marketing company Golazo in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and local communities, with all profits going towards supporting the foundation’s work.

“The Nelson Mandela Marathon Global Running Series is not simply about sport. It is about carrying forward the values that Madiba stood for and inviting people to move together in the spirit of dignity, unity, courage and justice.

At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, this movement reminds us that even the smallest step can connect us to something greater than ourselves.

Through this partnership with Golazo, we are creating a platform that brings people together not only to run, but also challenges them to remember, reflect and act in ways that advance us towards the more just society that Nelson Mandela worked for and that this time so badly needs,” said Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi, Chief Executive Officer of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

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Nelson Mandela Marathon distances and global athlete plans

The race will feature multiple distances, including a 5 km run and walk, a 10 km race, the Slave Route Challenge Half Marathon (21 km), and the full Nelson Mandela Marathon (42 km).

The CEO of Golazo South Africa said they had secured a slot in the Cape Town Marathon as well as the Comrades Marathon window. He added that the concept behind the Nelson Mandela Marathon is to honour and preserve the values of the former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

He said organisers are targeting more than 20,000 entries across all races. He further confirmed plans to attract elite athletes from around the world to ensure the race becomes a major international event. Registration details will be announced at a later stage.

Caster Semenya running during the Cape Town Women's 10km Challenge in Cape Town. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Elite runners pull out of Cape Town Marathon

Briefly News previously reported that the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, set to be held on Sunday, 24 May 2026, has been hit by a series of withdrawals from several top elite runners.

Race organisers shared an update on social media on Friday, 15 May, acknowledging the situation.

Source: Briefly News