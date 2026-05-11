A once-celebrated Olympic swimmer reflected on how quickly his life unravelled after reaching Olympic success in the 1990s

He revisits years marked by addiction, legal consequences, and extended time away from the sport that defined him

Now rebuilding, he speaks on confronting his past and slowly reconnecting with the water after a long absence

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An Australian Olympic champion, Scott Miller, has spoken for the first time since his fall from grace, which saw him imprisoned and battling addiction.

Australian Scott Miller with his silver medal in the 100m butterfly final at the Aquatic Centre.1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Mike Powell

Source: Getty Images

The 51-year-old former swimming sensation, in an interview with The Age, candidly opened up about the tumultuous period of his life and his road towards redemption.

He emerged in the mid-1990s as one of Australia’s most promising butterfly swimmers. At just 19, he made a statement at the 1994 Commonwealth Games, winning gold in the 100m butterfly and the medley relay, signalling the arrival of a major international talent.

His peak came at the 1996 Summer Olympics, where he produced standout performances, winning silver in the 100m butterfly after leading through the heats with an Olympic record, bronze in the 4x100m medley relay, and finishing fifth in the 200m butterfly.

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He left Atlanta as a double Olympic medallist and one of Australia’s leading swimmers of that era.

As seen in the post below.

Scott Miller's fall from grace in 2000

His life took a turn for the worse after retirement in 2000, when he overdosed and was placed on life support at a hospital in Manly. His situation later spiralled further as he became involved in drug trafficking, ice addiction and running an agency.

Three decades ago, he was one of the most decorated sports stars to come out of Australia.

“I’m not walking around proud as punch. I still feel a lot of shame around what’s happened and what I have done in my life, but you can’t let it cripple you,” he said.

Scott Miller of Australia poses during a portrait session at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre in Sydney, Australia. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Scott Miller's prison experience

Between 2004 and 2025, he says he was unable to return to the pool at all, not managing a single lap during that period. He adds that during his time in prison between 2021 and 2024, he went more than a thousand days without access to water for swimming, noting simply that prison facilities do not include pools.

He explains that swimming, once the defining part of his identity, became emotionally difficult to confront, serving as a constant reminder of his past achievements, including an Olympic silver medal in the 100m butterfly at the 1996 Atlanta Games, where he competed among the world’s best.

“I wanted to feel what it was like to be alive again and back in the pool,” Miller said. “Once I dived in and swam for the first time, it was therapeutic, and I enjoyed it.”

“I had so much time to think while I was in there. I was hoping to be out at 50, and I got out at 49. You want to reset and start again, like turning back time.”

Miller’s troubles with the law began in 2021 when he was arrested at his Sydney home in Rozelle. He later pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine, supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, and participating in a criminal group.

See the post below on X.

Court documents revealed he met a man who placed a bag of candles containing $2 million worth of methamphetamine in his car.

Now out of prison, Miller says he does not intend to walk away from swimming again. However, with age no longer on his side, Olympic glory appears unlikely.

“I don’t think I’m going to put swimming down. I’m enjoying it. I’m just going to keep going.”

Other Olympic athletes who have had run-ins with the law include former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius, who is currently on parole after being convicted of the murder of Reeva Steenkamp. Also, a 27-year-old professional athlete has made global headlines after allegedly shooting his passenger in his car during an altercation over the weekend in La Plata, Maryland

Olympic cyclist faces backlash post after wife’s death

Briefly News previously reported that a former Olympic champion who killed his wife in a hit-and-run incident has come under fire over a controversial social media post.

He received a 17-month suspended sentence in 2025 following the 2023 car incident that led to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist.

Source: Briefly News