Dayton Webber, a 27-year-old professional athlete and quadruple amputee, faces first-degree murder charges after a passenger was allegedly shot

Authorities say other passengers in the vehicle refused to help Webber dispose of the body, prompting a police investigation that led to his arrest

Webber’s case has drawn global attention and intense comparisons to former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, leaving fans questioning how a decorated athlete could be involved in such a violent crime

A 27-year-old professional athlete has made global headlines after allegedly shooting his passenger in his car during an altercation over the weekend in La Plata, Maryland.

Dayton Webber, 11, leads Team Rampage in their stretching routine before their wrestling match at the Unique Sports Academy on January 16, 2010, in Waldorf, Md. Image: Jonathan Newton

Source: Getty Images

The quadruple amputee, Dayton Webber, was driving the car when he allegedly opened fire on the front-seat passenger, Bradrick Wells, 27. According to BBC Sport, Webber disposed of the body after the killing. Police were alerted to the incident by other passengers in the car, who refused to assist Webber when he asked for help in getting rid of the body.

Webber was arrested hours later in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was the first quadruple amputee to compete in the American Cornhole League, a game where players toss bean bags into a hole on a board. Now, his fall from grace is being compared to that of Oscar Pistorius as he faces charges including first-degree murder, according to officials.

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Murder allegations and police investigation in La Plata

Police in La Plata were flagged down by two witnesses near the scene on Sunday, 21 March 2026. They said they had been passengers in the car when the shooting occurred. Webber allegedly asked them to help remove the body, but they refused and fled. Hours later, authorities were notified of a body found in a yard, and Wells was pronounced dead at the scene.

The American Cornhole League released a statement following the incident:

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells."

Dayton Webber runs to steal third base at Angel Stadium on Sunday. Webber's prosthetic feet were donated by Game Changer Feet. Image: Kevin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

From inspirational athlete to murder accusations

In a 2023 essay for NBC's Today website, Webber revealed that he had his arms and legs amputated in infancy due to a blood infection.

"They told my parents there was only a 3% chance that I would survive," he wrote.

Sports fans have reacted with astonishment:

@molination:

"Netflix limited series incoming."

@jaycaple:

"We are not going to ask how a quadruple amputee was driving a car and holding a gun and able to pull the trigger at the same time."

@summayya:

"A quadruple amputee who acknowledges himself as a motivational speaker is now facing a murder charge. What a turn of events."

@jasmine:

"Another Oscar Pistorius scandal."

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For many South Africans, Webber’s case echoes the story of former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, whose murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp stunned the nation. Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide in September 2014, a conviction later upgraded to murder in December 2015. Initially sentenced to six years, his prison term was increased to 13 years and five months.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, Pistorius marked two years since his release on parole. As part of his parole conditions, he is required to attend therapy sessions and participate in programmes addressing gender-based violence, anger management, and community service. Authorities conduct unannounced visits to ensure compliance, with any violation potentially resulting in a return to prison. His sentence is set to expire in December 2029, but his criminal record will remain for life. Whether he can rebuild his life or return to the sport that made him a global figure remains uncertain.

Olympic cyclist faces backlash post after wife’s death

Briefly News previously reported that a former Olympic champion who killed his wife in a hit-and-run incident has come under fire over a controversial social media post.

He received a 17-month suspended sentence in 2025 following the 2023 car incident that led to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist

Source: Briefly News