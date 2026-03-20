A former Olympic cyclist is facing renewed criticism after sharing a social media post that many believe is inappropriate, given the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death

The backlash comes years after a fatal car incident outside his home, which resulted in a suspended sentence and continued public scrutiny

His recent actions have drawn comparisons to the high-profile South African case involving the former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius

A former Olympic champion who killed his wife in a hit-and-run incident has come under fire over a controversial social media post.

Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo-Visma looks on at the end of the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 16, a 203km stage from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone on May 23, 2023. Image: Sara Cavallini

Source: Getty Images

Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis received a 17-month suspended sentence in 2025 following the 2023 car incident that led to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist, outside their home in Australia. Dennis has since sparked outrage after describing a Porsche as a “weapon” in a recent post.

A court in Australia found that Dennis was not criminally liable for his wife’s death, although he continued driving while she clung to the vehicle, showing disregard for her safety.

Rohan Dennis Porsche post sparks backlash

Reacting to the post, South Australia’s Victims’ Rights Commissioner Sarah Quick described it as “deeply offensive,” adding that it showed “a clear lack of insight into the real and lasting impact” of his actions

“It shows a deep lack of respect for Melissa and her family, who are still living with the impact of what happened every single day,” Quick said in a statement, according to BBC Sport.

Watch the reaction from South Australia's Victims' Rights Commissioner below:

Her remarks followed Dennis sharing two images on Instagram of a freshly cleaned black Porsche, captioned

“What an absolute weapon.”

See the post on X on Dennis' controversial social media post:

He remains banned from driving. The car in the post is believed to be different from the one involved in the incident that led to Hoskins’ death. Since then, Dennis has posted again on social media, referring to his children as “absolute weapons” and criticising members of the media who contacted him for comment.

Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team Jumbo-Visma crosses the finish line during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023, Stage 16, a 203km stage from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone 1642m. Image: Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

His Instagram account has largely remained inactive since Hoskins’ death. One of his last posts shows the family of four standing in front of a Christmas tree, shared less than a week before the tragic incident.

Take a look at the post on X below:

Oscar Pistorius case draws parallels in South Africa

For many South Africans, the case echoes that of former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, whose murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp stunned the nation.

After a highly publicised trial, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide in September 2014. The conviction was later upgraded to murder in December 2015. He was initially sentenced to six years in prison, but the Supreme Court of Appeal increased the sentence to 13 years and five months.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, Pistorius marked two years since his release on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars. As part of his parole conditions, he is required to attend therapy sessions and take part in programmes addressing gender-based violence, anger management, and community service. Authorities conduct unannounced visits to ensure compliance, and any violation could see him return to prison.

His sentence is set to expire in December 2029. However, his criminal record will remain for life. Whether he can rebuild his life or return to the sport that once made him a global figure remains uncertain.

Natalie du Toit faces SARS action

Briefly News previously reported that South African Paralympic legend Natalie du Toit found herself in the spotlight for reasons outside the swimming pool.

In January 2026, reports revealed that the decorated athlete was facing a formal demand from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for more than R1 million in unpaid taxes.

Source: Briefly News