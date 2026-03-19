Emtee has left fans and industry mates concerned for his well-being following his emotional breakdown during a recent livestream

The rapper's producer, Black Tears, revealed in a worrying X post that he has been unable to get hold of him

This concerning update has spread fear among fans and online users and prompted a wave of worry

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Emtee’s producer revealed that he is struggling to get in touch with the rapper. Images: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Concern is mounting across Mzansi as fans rally in support of Emtee following a deeply troubling livestream that left his community of loyal supporters and industry peers fearing for his well-being.

The situation took a more urgent turn when his producer, Black Tears, took to X (formerly Twitter) on 17 March 2026 to reveal that the Pearl Thusi hitmaker has gone silent and remains unreachable despite several attempts to contact him.

In his post, the renowned producer expressed his deep concern and desperation to get in touch with his long-time collaborator.

"I’ve been trying to get in touch with my brother Emtee, but I haven’t been able to reach him. I’m genuinely concerned about what he’s going through right now."

Black Tears expressed his unwavering support for the rapper with a heartfelt message of hope as he navigates this difficult personal chapter.

"Keeping him in my thoughts and prayers, I know he has the strength to overcome this. Brother for life."

This update follows a distressing livestream where a visibly shaken Emtee opened up about the heavy toll of his current financial and personal battles.

Emtee’s producer, Black Tears, revealed that he can't get hold of the rapper after he opened up about his personal struggles. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

He claimed that he had not been receiving the royalties from his album Logan, which was released in 2021.

In a statement by the rapper, he alleged that his distribution company, Platoon, had replaced his banking details with unknown bank accounts to which his royalties, amounting to nearly R700,000, had been deposited for two years.

However, his emotional distress didn't end with finances. Emtee shared the heartbreaking reality of his personal life, opening up about losing access to his residence and his kids, and the devastating impact of his legal battle with his ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy, who has allegedly filed a restraining order against him.

His vulnerability struck a chord with many fans, with Black Tears' post standing out due to their close bond.

Emtee's silence has only deepened the growing concern across social media, as fans and peers alike remain hopeful for a positive update and for the rapper to receive the support he needs.

Read Black Tears' post below.

Social media reacts to Emtee's cry for help

Online users took to social media to share their thoughts on the rapper's disturbing video. Read some of their comments below.

TheEnvy__SA wrote:

"Nah, man, this cannot be real. I hope they pay Emtee what belongs to him, ain't no way, bro, R700K? Why does it keep happening to Big Hustle?"

IshmaelQuinton was shattered:

"Emtee can’t catch a break."

Meanwhile, others argued that the rapper had it coming after being called out on his behaviour for years.

Podcaster Nota Baloyi said:

"Emtee will suffer for his stupidity. I tried helping the boy & he spat in my face. Now, his kids get to bully him back!"

thando5640 argued:

"Emtee failed himself. Never took his craft seriously, was busy with drugs and creating this wannabe gangster image. This was bound to happen. People tried their best to help him, but no, he knew better."

Cassper Nyovest accepts Emtee's apology

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's response to Emtee.

Mufasa finally accepted Emtee's apology, officially putting an end to their long-standing tension.

Source: Briefly News