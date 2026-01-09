Rapper Emtee has once again gone on a rant regarding his relationship with his wife and the mother of his kids

The Manando hitmaker made fresh new allegations, hinting at toxicity in their relationship and stating that he is a single man

Fans weighed in on Emtee's rants, offering mixed opinions about their relationship

Emtee and his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, are going through it again. Image: Emteerecords, Kendallchinsamy

Source: Instagram

It seems as though there is trouble in paradise again for Nicole Kendall Chinsamy and Mthembeni Ndevu, also known as rapper Emtee.

The on-and-off couple are in the spotlight once more for their relationship woes, with Emtee ranting about finally being a free man.

Emtee goes on a rant, exposing toxic relationship

It first started with Emtee going on a rant about fake friends, saying he does not need any stress when it comes to friendship. On Thursday, 8 January 2026, he said he will focus his energy on his true fans and his team. Things quickly escalated to Emtee speaking about his relationship with Nicole, without mentioning her name, calling her a hater.

"Only focusing on my kids, my career and my team," he said.

In another explosive post, the Manando hitmaker alluded that the relationship could lead to him being falsely accused of overdosing, in the unlikely event of his death.

"Someone save me from this toxic relationship," he wrote. In a follow-up post, he said, "I never thought in my life I’d be with someone who hates me with a passion."

The rapper declared his status, saying he is single, "Now I’m single. Time to show you why I am a Goat."

Emtee and his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, are in a rocky state. Image: Screenshot

Source: Twitter

SA responds to Emtee's post

Below are some of the reactions from online users on Emtee's posts:

@Uniqkidio advised:

"Bro, why can’t you leave her alone and stay with your friends or real family to avoid this madness? We’ve grown; now it’s time we start acting differently, for the sake of our kids. “Protect your peace gang.”

@KodeyBanks asked:

"Futhi (again) bozza?"

@Yanda28A stated:

"I don't know, man, I've lost faith in you, should've been you, Reece, nasty killing things, now it's only the big 2."

@FYIITSKHALIL advised:

"Yo Big Hustle, that one Nicole, she's your wife, and your kids need full support from both of you. I'm saying this as a supporter, not a fan."

@MocRenate_SA shared:

"Every time you accuse your woman, we know it's a stunt; we know very well you're about to drop. The stunt is 'tired' already, let it rest. Try some' else Hustla."

@sir_september said:

"Been there, brother, you'll meet your best self when you let go."

Emtee reveals he and Nicole Chinsamy have broken up. Image: Emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Emtee fights for family after cheating scandal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee has reportedly returned home to his wife, Nicole.

This came after the star trended on social media when his marital woes were smeared online. Emtee also spoke about how he wants to fight and fix his family, and is willing to do anything.

