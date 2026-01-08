South African popular actor Anton Jeftha tied the knot with his girlfriend in December 2025

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of how it looked at their private white wedding ceremony

Many netizens couldn't help but wonder how Jeftha's ex, Boity, felt as he got married

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Actor Anton Jeftha tied the knot. Image: @antonjeftha

Source: Instagram

The wedding season was upon us this past festive season, and many peeps said "I Do' to their forever yena. South African talented actor Anton Jeftha was one of those people who got married in Dezemba.

On Thursday, 8 January 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to take netizens down memory lane as he shared a picture of the Justice Served star's private white wedding with his wife and how it looked.

However, this picture gained traction, leading many netizens to be curious and concerned about the famous rapper Boity Thulo, wondering if she was okay after her ex-boyfriend tied the knot with another woman, not her.

See the post below:

Just after they tied the knot, Jeftha's wife also shared some stunning images of their private matrimonial ceremony and captioned them:

"All glory to Jesus 🤍 Marriage is God’s idea, and we took a step of obedience. It was more than our big day, it was the Lord’s day. His presence was evident in every moment, from preparation to prayers. Truly the most blessed day of my life. Happy Sunday ✨ Thank you for every beautiful message."

Netizens react to how stunning Anton's wedding was

Shortly after a picture of Anton's white wedding was shared and went viral on social media, many netizens could help but flood the comment section with their thoughts and opinions. Here's what they had to say below:

@mfudwana411 said:

"Ow, Boity, looking at her man with love, meanwhile, Anton was saying Don't involve me in your future plans."

@__Simplywayne wrote:

"Oh boity! It could have been you darling."

@madam_speaker2 commented:

"This is so beautiful I hope Gogo Boity is ok."

@thebiggirlcheck replied:

"Someone check on Boity."

@Thuthukile29 mentioned:

"You are all evil for mentioning Boity as if you all don’t have exes."

@simphiweyinkoc_ responded:

"One thing about Boity’s ex-boyfriends, they’ll get married."

@Kels18969093615 tweeted:

"Oh Boity my girl, akere wena you wanted R500K allowance, you wanted to be maintained, bought houses/cars and taken to international trips in 1st class. How is that going?"

khabo_bucibo commented:

"Congratulations, guys. You looked absolutely gorgeous. May God bless your union. Wishing you a lifetime of marital bliss."

roos.marie complimented the couple:

"Congratulations, beautiful woman, God’s abundant blessings and favour on your marriage. May your future be full of love and laughter xo."

Anton kept the promise he made to his partner. Image: @antonjeftha

Source: Instagram

A look at Boity and Anton Jeftha's relationship

Briefly News previously reported that Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha were Mzansi's most loved couple. The stars painted timelines red with their loved-up pictures and videos. They also travelled around the world together. However, their romance was short-lived, as they broke up a few months after dating.

Anton Jeftha did not waste time. He moved on with Tegan a few months after parting ways with Boity Thulo.

Source: Briefly News