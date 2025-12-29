South African talented actor Angton Jaftha recently tied the knot with his partner

The Justice Served star's newly wedded wife posted photos of their private ceremony on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Anton getting married during the festive season

Actor Anton Jaftha said 'I Do' to his partner. Image: @antonjaftha

Wedding bells rang this festive season as the popular and talented actor Anton Jaftha decided to take his relationship to another level, as he said, 'I Do.'

On Sunday, 28 December 2025, who features in an upcoming SA movie, Cartel, excitedly started a new chapter with his woman, Tegan Goldman, as they officially tied the knot.

Goldman shared pictures of their private matrimonial ceremony and captioned them:

"All glory to Jesus 🤍 Marriage is God’s idea, and we took a step of obedience. It was more than our big day, it was the Lord’s day. His presence was evident in every moment, from preparation to prayers. Truly the most blessed day of my life. Happy Sunday ✨ Thank you for every beautiful message."

See the post below:

Many netizens were stunned and happy to learn that the Justice Served actor kept the promise he made to Goldman in January 2025, when he proposed to her in style.

SA congratulate the star on his new journey

Shortly after it was announced that Jaftha and Goldman tied the knot during the festive season on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

modiehithulo said:

"Congratulations son!!! You deserve all the happiness."

anwar_mckay wrote:

"Gorgeous pics!!!! What a stunning bride you are!! Love the dress, live the everything 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽💯🤩🤩🤩 En moenie vir die bruidegom weggooi nie."

khabo_bucibo commented:

"Congratulations, guys. You looked absolutely gorgeous. May God bless your union. Wishing you a lifetime of marital bliss."

marc_lottering responded:

"Wow man! Congratulations to both of you. Love Wins."

my_name_is_bianca_ replied:

"So so happy for you and @antonjeftha ❤️ May the good Lord continue to bless you both as you grow and soar together."

ladyj.moc mentioned:

"Congratulations to both of you. May GOD protect and bless your union."

elanifranz congratulated the couple:

"Welcome to the club, beautiful people! Rooting for you all the way! ❤️ congratulations."

roos.marie complimented the couple:

"Congratulations, beautiful woman, God’s abundant blessings and favour on your marriage. May your future be full of love and laughter xo."

annaliselukas said:

"Congratulations to you too. Stay blessed and happily married."

Netizens reacted to Anton Jaftha getting married. Image: @antonjaftha

