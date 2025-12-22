South African popular reality TV star Inno Morolong underwent yet another cosmetic surgery

The club hostess shared several videos of herself at the hospital before and after getting some work done on her body

Morolong mentioned that she wanted to gift herself with a new body for Christmas

Batong, Inno Morolong, shocked many netizens on social media as she revealed that she went under the knife again this festive season.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, the mother of one excitedly announced that she had another cosmetic surgery done, explaining that she wanted to reward and gift herself with a new body for Christmas.

Morolong posted several before-and-after videos of her at the hospital where she got the work done on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"I gifted myself with a new body for Christmas. Thank you to my all-time plastic surgeon, @drdeonweyers, thanks for giving me my dream body. I always trust you with my body."

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Inno going under the knife

Shortly after the reality TV star announced that she had undergone another cosmetic surgery on social media, many of her fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

clemy_lemphane said:

"Speedy recovery mama."

hanimmo wrote:

"I can't wait for the body reveal."

sabi_dlamini responded:

"Speedy recovery mommy can't wait to see Xmas look."

just_nakedi replied:

"At this point, Dr Deon should start sponsoring your post. You are giving him so much promo."

thash848 commented:

"Speed recovery choza😍😍waka love you boo."

beebee2_moabi mentioned:

"I like how you always look defeated after these operations, but you always go back for more."

bongi_malaza stated:

"No, Inno has money. This doctor is soooo expensive 🔥🔥 I respect people who get their surgeries in South Africa, the doctors are the best, but wow, they're not cheap.🙌 Can’t wait to see the results."

Inno had breast reduction and fat transfer done

In June 2025, the club hostess had another surgery done before this one. Morolong reportedly underwent bilateral breast reduction and fat transfer to her hip dips, reports Musa Khawula. The controversial entertainment blogger shared the video on X.

She said:

"My body has changed so much. I used to weigh 83kg before my first surgery, and I was an overweight girl who got bullied because of my size. Whenever we disagreed, people would use my weight against me, which really bothered me, and I had to make a change. Now I weigh 70kg, I feel great, I go to the gym regularly, and I eat healthily."

Inno Morolong turns to God

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Inno Morolong left many netizens stunned after a video of her allegedly turning to God went viral online.

A video of the controversial club hostess attending a church sermon in Free State went viral. Church leaders were praying over the new Mercedes-Benz car she had bought herself in 2023.

