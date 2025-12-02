South African influencer Inno Morolong recently shared that her daughter won big at a pageant

The controversial star shared pictures and videos of the pageant and how stunning her child looked

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the star's bambino

South African popular influencer and club hostess, Inno Morolong, recently shared some exciting news about her daughter, Kimberley Lesedi Morolong, on social media.

The star, who made her comeback on Instagram in September 2025, decided to share with her fans and followers about her child's latest achievement. The reality TV star announced that her daughter won two titles at a pageant.

Morolong posted several pictures and videos of her daughter during the pageant competition and when she was gifted her winnings. She captioned them:

"Congratulations to my daughter Kimberly Lesedi MOROLONG won THE FACE OF MATJHABENG & BUSINESS WINNER 2025."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Inno's daughter

Shortly after the star shared her daughter's achievements on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Gogo Maweni wrote:

"Super proud of her ❤️😍 and you for being such a great mom."

Reality TV star Happy Simelane said:

"Huge congratulations baby girl."

lirah._ commented:

"She gets it from her mama 💕 Even I can’t walk in those heels😍she deserved it."

kenna_botse responded:

"Choza you are such a great mom and congratulations to Lesedi."

kazysutha replied:

"Super star..Congratulations, Nana. She looks exactly like you choza."

bongi_malaza commented:

"Say what you want about Inno, but she’s a present mom! She’s always exploring her daughter's talents and investing in them."

given_scheepers mentioned:

"Oh Lesedi, you better serveeeee🔥🔥those legs!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥She looked stunning!"

bontle_lesejane stated:

"@faith_nonyane, your tutorials worked🙌👏 congratulations, Lesedi, she’s a super star."

mistressxoli shared:

"I'm happy that you are a hands on mom 🔥 your little girl is doing so well."

kinda_thom wrote:

"Well deserved, all the hard work has paid off. Congratulations nana."

phumu31 said:

"Super proud of her. Inno you are so blessed❤️she’s such a star."

Why Inno Morolong decided to go under the knife?

Unrelated to the story about her daughter, Morolong previously shared with Briefly News why she made the decision to work on her body and sculpt it the way she wanted it.

She said:

"My body has changed so much. I used to weigh 83kg before my first surgery, and I was an overweight girl who got bullied because of my size. Whenever we disagreed, people would use my weight against me, which really bothered me, and I had to make a change. Now I weigh 70kg, I feel great, I go to the gym regularly, and I eat healthily."

Inno Morolong turns to God

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Inno Morolong left many netizens stunned after a video of her allegedly turning to God went viral online.

A video of the controversial club hostess attending a church sermon in Free State went viral. Church leaders were praying over the new Mercedes-Benz car she had bought herself in 2023.

