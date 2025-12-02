Anlia Etzebeth penned a sweet message to her mother, expressing gratitude after helping her six weeks postpartum

The popular Springboks WAG welcomed her and husband Eben Etzebeth's second daughter in October 2025

The heartwarming video shows her mom assisting her in managing her household and caring for her two daughters while her husband was away on tour

They say it takes a village to raise a child. When she had her hands full and a toddler, the love from her mother made the first six weeks of postpartum a walk in the park for Anlia Etzebeth.

The popular Springboks WAG welcomed her second baby, a daughter, on 24 October 2025. She recently gave her mommy a major shoutout online for being her rock during this time.

Anlia appreciates mom

In her video captioned, "You're handling postpartum so well with 2 under 2," her mother is seen caring for her toddler and her newborn sister. The proud grandma also prepared meals, played with the kids, and looked more than happy to do so.

The beautiful video amassed 11.3k likes, and 132 of Anlia's followers shared their sweet comments under it.

Anlia mentioned that her husband, Eben Etzebeth, was busy with the Springboks tour, which started after she had gone into labour. She also thanked her father for allowing her mom to help her with her babies.

"Thank you, Mommy, for the last 6 weeks!!! It's an absolute privilege when your Mother leaves everything to come and help you while your husband is away on tour and you have just gone into labour! Thank you, Daddy, for letting us borrow her! We love and appreciate you so much!"

What Mzansi had to say about Anlia's post

This is what some of Anlia's supporters had to say. It is quite clear that the video brought smiles to people's faces.

beatrix.strydom said:

"Wonderful family. God Bless you all indeed."

lesly_boitrelle exclaimed:

"Mums are the best!"

chamellethephoenix gushed:

"This is SO beautiful!!!! Mums are EVERYTHING!!!"

melissa.klem said:

"What an incredible privilege! Wish my Mum could come to Australia soon to visit me and play with her grandson!"

christelle.viljoen advised:

"This is so precious. Enjoy it with her, it's a privilege."

corrie.swart replied:

"Grandma does anything to see the grandchildren, to help and to lighten mom's fate."

jadekisbeygreen complimented them:

"Being a mom of 2 under 2 as well, just wanted to know how you both are dressed, hair done, makeup done and STILL had time to cook. Blessed beyond measure."

