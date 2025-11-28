Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has explained why South Africa must defeat Wales ahead of their clash in Cardiff on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Erasmus has led the Springboks to victory in all their games in the end of the year tour. A win over Japan at the Wembley stadium was followed by a win over France at the Stade de France in Paris, victory in Turin against Italy and their last match against Ireland in Dublin also ending in a win for the reigning Rugby Championship champions.

The match kicks off at 5:10 pm at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, where the Springboks enter as strong favourites to secure their 13th victory in 15 games in 2025. They remain comfortably positioned at the summit of the world rankings.

Wales, meanwhile, have managed just two wins from 10 outings in 2025 and have slipped down to 11th in the global standings.

The Springboks have dominated recent encounters, winning three of the past four, with the hosts’ last Cardiff triumph dating all the way back to 2018.

Erasmus: Why Boks must beat Wales

Erasmus said his team would undo all the progress they had made this year if they produced a poor performance against Wales on Saturday.

He explained that the Springboks had not paid much attention to the world rankings in the past because the system could be confusing, but this year they analysed it properly and set the goal of finishing first.

The Boks boss added that the Springboks had achieved their objectives for 2025 overall, yet warned that a single bad performance against Wales could undermine everything they had worked for. He noted that this ranking target was one of their aims for the year, along with building player depth, gaining more experience, and evolving their playing style.

He also pointed out their two defeats — against the Wallabies at Ellis Park and the All Blacks at Eden Park — as setbacks, along with their unconvincing win over Italy in Pretoria.

The South African rugby coach said the team had learned a lot about themselves but still had significant room for improvement in various areas. Despite feeling that their goals had been met, he stressed again that a poor showing on Saturday could undo all their progress.

Source: Briefly News