Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has shared his thoughts on South Africa's emphatic win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The 34-year-old led the Boks to victory once again in the end of the year tour with his close pal Eben Etzebeth sent off during the match.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi remained humble about the team’s performance, praising his teammates for making his job easier and acknowledging the structures the coaches have put in place to help the team deliver their best on the field. Kolisi said he has many experienced players around him, several of whom have captained the team before, which means he has very little to worry about when he steps onto the field. He explained that coach Rassie Erasmus has created a strong team structure filled with natural leaders, allowing him to focus mainly on off-field matters and the team’s energy. Kolisi added that he does not lead alone, as the players draw energy from one another, and that there is so much positivity happening in the country and in sport. He described it as a privilege to play hard to give people back home something to smile about and to offer hope to those going through difficult situations, saying their purpose is always for the people of South Africa.

With the Springboks ending the season as the top-ranked team in the world and the Rugby World Cup draw approaching next week, Erasmus noted that although they usually do not focus on the rankings, finishing at the top was important this year. He added that they are unsure whether it will benefit them when the World Cup draw is made, but despite facing strong teams next year in the Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, they still plan to give more players opportunities to gain experience.

Source: Briefly News