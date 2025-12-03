Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has shared his thoughts after South Africa get to know their opponents for the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia.

Drawn with Italy, Georgia and Romania for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, the Springboks will chase a record-breaking third consecutive championship after winning the tournament in both Japan and France.

The Springboks have previously met every team in their pool at past Rugby World Cups — Romania in 1995 and 1999 editions, Georgia in 2003, and Italy in 2019 edition in Japan. In recent meeting at the end of tour, the Boks played against the Azzuri in Turin and won.

Erasmus reacts to Springboks' World Cup draw

Erasmus expressed satisfaction with the pool draw, noting that the team is steadily putting the building blocks in place as they aim for a possible third consecutive Rugby World Cup title. He said the Springboks are pleased with the group they’ve been placed in, but emphasised that every World Cup opponent plays with passion and a strong desire to represent their nation with pride. Erasmus stressed that the tournament has produced surprises in the past, so the team will need to be mentally and physically prepared for every match.

He also pointed out that, although Italy are ranked 10th in the world, they demonstrated their capabilities earlier in the season, even if the scorelines did not fully reflect their performances. Erasmus added that Georgia and Romania are both extremely physical and passionate teams the Boks have faced before, and they understand how tough those opponents can be if given space and opportunities to play to their potential.

