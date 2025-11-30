It is no longer news that Hugo Broos has released a 55-man preliminary squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations set to take place in Morocco.

The Belgian tactician will reportedly trim the squad to a final 23 that will travel to North Africa for the competition.

Bafana Bafana are drawn in Group B where they will battle for a place in the second round with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe, and are also hoping they can top their performance from last edition in which they finished third in Ivory Coast.

A sports journalist has mentioned three players who deserved a place in Broos' preliminary squad.

3 top players missing in Broos' squad

In a chat with Briefly News, sports journalist Moses Mbogo shared his thoughts on the preliminary list Broos released ahead of the 2025 AFCON tournament.

In his review, he listed three players who should've been included in the team after what they've done for their respective clubs since last season.

"Hugo Broos provided a good squad if we are being honest, but I think he already knows the players making the final list and doesn't want to think outside the box," he said.

"Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the players, who deserve a place in that squad as he's been magnificient for Wydad Athletic Club since joining them on loan from Sundowns last season.

"Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs is another players who should have been given a chance in the prelim squad, but he unfortunately misses out.

"Another players that have constantly been overlooked in Tashreeq Matthews, I guess he's not in Broos' plan for the national team."

