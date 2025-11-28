Kaizer Chiefs forward Khanyisa Mayo has boldly stated that his team will not be going into their CAF Confederation Cup clash against Zamalek as underdogs.

This Saturday, Amakhosi will host the White Knights, who boast five CAF Champions League titles and have claimed this tournament twice in the past seven years. Chiefs suffered a 2-1 defeat to Al Masry in their Group D opener, while Zamalek edged past ZESCO United 1-0 in their first group game.

Ahead of their meeting at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Mayo, who is returning from injury, said his side has the biggest history in Africa and that the two clubs are not that far apart.

He told iDiski Times at the pre-match press conference that he would not consider his team underdogs.

Mayo added that having competed in CAF competitions, the players gain valuable experience each time they qualify, which strengthens the team. He emphasized that their club has a rich history on the continent and that, in terms of level, there is not much difference between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News