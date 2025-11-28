Siya Kolisi emphasized that the Springboks are focused on ending their season strongly when they face Wales at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Kolisi said that his team prepares for every game in the same way and treats every opponent equally, though this group does not have a strong record against Wales in Cardiff.

He acknowledged the toughness of the Welsh team and reflected on the Springboks’ own challenges, recalling how in 2015 many players retired at once, leading to transitional seasons in 2016 and 2017 before coaches Rassie Erasmus, Coach Stick, and others joined and began implementing changes.

He added that every team goes through such periods, but praised his own team for continuously adapting while maintaining their desire to win. Kolisi said they expect Wales to challenge them strongly this weekend, and that the Springboks are looking forward to the game and will give it their all.

He also noted that everyone had seen how well Wales played the previous weekend, pointing out that New Zealand only pulled away late in the game, and emphasized that his team will need to start with intensity while playing to their own standards.

Mzwandile Stick echoed Kolisi’s sentiments about Wales, saying they are expecting a tough game. He noted that it has been a long tour, but the most important thing is to finish strongly. Stick added that the team probably won’t be together for the next six to seven months, so they want to make the most of this opportunity.

He also pointed out that many of Wales’ younger players are getting chances to impress their coaches and will give everything they have. Stick referenced their earlier game against the All Blacks, noting that even around the 50th minute, Wales were still competitive.

He emphasized that the Springboks cannot take anything for granted or underestimate their opponents, describing Wales as a proud and physical nation, which will make the game very tough.

Commenting on Duane Vermeulen, who has been involved in the Springbok coaching setup as one of SA Rugby’s Mobi-unit coaches and is officially on standby in case of a player injury before the match, Siya Kolisi said it is good to have him as a coach.

Kolisi added that even at 39 years old, it is valuable to train against Vermeulen because he can still set a maul, hits the rucks hard, and challenges the players at the breakdowns. He also noted that Vermeulen now has the opportunity to play this weekend if needed, serving as a reminder that he can still perform at the highest level.

Kolisi praised him for having played for the team and done it all, saying it is great to learn from him.

