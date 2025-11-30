Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has released his preliminary squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The former Cameroon national team manager included 55 players on list and would announce the final squad on Monday according to report.

The squad is filled by some of the favourites players who have constantly featured under Broos during the AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A Sports journalist has shared his thoughts ahead of Broos releasing the final squad for the tournament.

Players who shouldn't make final list

Sport journalist Moses Mbogo has shared a list of players who shouldn't make the Bafana Bafana final 23-man squad.

"I Themba Zwane shouldn't make the final squad for the AFCON. With all due respect to Zwane, he has missed so many games due to injury and have not played competitive game for months," he said.

"Zwane might come with loads of experience, but the team have been doing great without his presence in the team, so I think either Sipho Mbule or Patrick Maswanganyi can slot in perfectly into his postion."

"Ricardo Goss is another player who shouldn't be making the list as he's not better off other goalkeepers on the list. Broos have sticked with Goss in his team for a while, but they need the best legs for AFCON and Brandon Petersen has been good ths season.

"Fawaaz Basadien is another player who shouldn't be travelling to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations. We might all agree he made the wrong move to Sundowns, and would definitely affect his chances in the natonal team. I am surprised he made the preliminary squad list."

