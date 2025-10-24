Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, have announced the arrival of their second child on Friday, October 24, 2025

The Springboks star and his partner were celebrated by their colleague Siya Kolisi and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi

The news about the arrival of the newborn in the Etzebeths' family sparked several congratulations messages from their fans on social media

Siya Kolisi and his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, have both dropped reactions after Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, announced the arrival of their second baby on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Eben Etzebeth celebrates with wife Anlia Etzebeth following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match at the Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo: David Davies

The South African couple announced to the public that they were expecting their second child in April 2025, with the wife also having a baby shower with her friends and family to celebrate.

The Springboks star and his wife had their child in 2024, Elizabedi, who celebrated her first birthday in January.

Eben and Anlia Etzebeth welcome second child

Anlia Etzebeth took to her official Instagram page to announce the birth of their second daughter while sharing a photo of her holding the new baby, while her husband kissed their first child.

The South African singer accompanied the picture she posted on her page with a lovely caption.

"One week of us...💖🙏," the Springboks star's wife captioned on Instagram.

The post gathered a lot of reactions from her fans and followers, with some notable personalities joining in to celebrate with the couple.

Rachel Kolisi took to the comment section to drop three love emojis, while her former husband, Siya, was also not left behind as the Springboks captain was seen liking the post.

Eben Etzebeth poses for a photograph with The Webb Ellis Cup and his wife Anlia Etzebeth as they celebrate after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup Final. Photo: David Ramos

Here are some other reactions from Anlia's fans and followers on social media.

Nixstanton said:

"Huge congrats guys! Our little bug came in just a few hours later. Forever the most special day! Enjoy every moment of this precious time."

sharon.rosslind7 wrote:

"Huge congratulations to my favorite Couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️️Welcome youve been Blessed with the best caring Mama and Pappa. CONGRATULATIONS and may the Lord bless the four of you."

Cammrynnlarsen shared:

"Beautiful pic 😍 Hope your first week as a family of 4 has been great ❤️."

Aisling_kleyn reacted:

"Awww ❤️❤️❤️ this is everything 😍 enjoy those little fingers and toes 🤍🙏."

Dearhamdeborah commented:

"Congratulations Anlia and Eben on the birth of your 2nd beautiful and precious baby. May your family always be blessed by God, with all thins happy, loving, precious and in abundance. Life is such a gift, live it to its best. What a beautiful family. 🤗🥰"

MarianneVolker mentioned:

"Congratulations with your beautiful Princess & little sister for Big Sister👏 👏 👏 👏 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ Blessings🙏 🙏 🙏."

Cecil K.ock added:

"Congrats Eben...you now excused from not giving your best for BOKS.and Sharks..seeing you put all your energy, strength on family planning is priority 👌"

