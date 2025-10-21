Springbok Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia shared a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating their first daughter

The couple is preparing to welcome their second child, exciting fans and fellow sports personalities

The post showcased touching family moments, including Anlia’s baby bump and sweet interactions with their daughter

Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth and his musician wife Anlia recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post celebrating their first child as they prepare to welcome their second daughter in a few months.

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia pose with the Rugby World Cup trophy in October 2023. Image: David Ramos

Anlia, who hosted a baby shower in September 2025, has been a constant supporter of Eben throughout his rugby career. The couple first announced the news of their second child a few months ago, sparking excitement among fans and fellow sports personalities.

On Saturday, 18 October, Anlia shared on Instagram:

"Our first score, my dearest daughter… You will always be the one (and Daddy of course) who gave me the privilege of becoming a Mommy. Thank you for everything you have taught us these last 21 months to prepare us for No.2. We love you..."

The post was accompanied by beautiful pictures of Anlia with their daughter and Eben, highlighting the family’s special moment while Anlia proudly showed off her baby bump. Fans and friends flooded the post with sweet messages:

@dearhamdeborah:

"Absolutely precious photographs. How beautiful."

@karyndickson:

"Congratulations. So happy for all of you."

@kitshoffroan:

"I love this for you guys soooo much."

@terricranke:

"How absolutely beautiful."

Eben Etzebeth made his international debut in 2012. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Eben Etzebeth opens up in memoir “Unlocked”

In October, Eben released his tell-all memoir, Unlocked, sharing behind-the-scenes moments of his career and addressing public speculations. Among the key highlights, Eben discussed the 2019 Langebaan brawl, where he faced accusations of racist slurs, and reflected on the Springboks’ performance during a humbling defeat against the All Blacks.

He also revealed his dreams of joining WWE and detailed the moment when then-Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer withdrew from his coaching duties mid-tour.

A memorable year for the Etzebeth family

Eben also experienced a viral, heartwarming moment during his book launch in Cape Town when a couple got engaged in front of him. Now the most capped Springboks player, he and Anlia are preparing to welcome their second child, marking an exciting time for the Etzebeth household.

Eben's career has been marked by his success as a lock for the Springboks and several top clubs, including two Rugby World Cup wins (2019, 2023).

He is the most-capped Springbok player and a two-time South African Rugby Player of the Year. His club career includes stints with the Stormers, a brief time in Japan with the Red Hurricanes, Toulon in France, and a return to South Africa with the Sharks

