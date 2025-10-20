A young South African couple's honeymoon video has gone viral, showcasing their romantic getaway after their Home Affairs wedding

The couple enjoyed a simple yet heartwarming celebration, including a beach walk, a boat ride, and a wine tasting at a wine estate

The video has sparked a positive reaction from the online community, with many praising the couple's love and appreciation for simplicity

A young South African couple left many people on the internet in awe of their romantic honeymoon after their Home Affairs wedding.

A South African woman shared her heartwarming honeymoon after her Home Affairs wedding.

The video, which was shared under the TikTok handle @naledi_thuto, has been circulating on social media. The clip captured the newlywed couple enjoying their joyful moment together as they celebrated their union most authentically.

In the clip, the pair could be seen walking hand-in-hand along the beach after they took a flight to Cape Town just after getting married. They smiled while the ocean breeze surrounded them. They sipped on McDonald’s drinks while taking in the stunning coastal view, enjoying each other's company. Although it was a simple celebration, it was the detail that many found relatable and heartwarming.

The simplicity of their day out warmed the hearts of many people in Mzansi as they praised the pair for celebrating love without extravagance.

The beach wasn't the end of their journey. Additionally, the TikTok user @naledi_thuto shared how she and her partner had a calm boat ride while laughing and enjoying the sunshine and gentle waves. The couple then went to a wine estate, where they sipped wine and raised a glass to their new life together.

The couple's sincere connection moved online users as they gushed over them. The TikTok user @naledi_thuto's video went viral since it was published on 17 October 2025.

A woman from Johannesburg posed in a TikTok video.

SA reacts to the couple's honeymoon

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many people stating.

Lethu said:

"Exactly what I wish for 👌👌🤌Congratulations dear."

Yamkela Shongwe added:

"I love this!"

Mamtipa Tipaz wrote:

"Very good. Lento ingani."

Levern replied:

"Did you have to go to Home Affairs for an appointment, or could you book online?"

Watch the video below:

