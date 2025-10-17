Award-winning South African musician J'Something celebrated his wedding anniversary with a touching post

On International Girlfriend's Day, the Jika hitmaker revealed that he and Cordelia have been together for 14 years

Fans and colleagues praised J Something for remaining faithful, and they wished the couple more anniversaries

J Something has marked 10 years of marriage with his wife Cordelia. Image: J'Something

Sharing some of their special moments with fans. J'Something and Cordelia showed their fans how they get down.

The couple has been together for 14 years, and they have been married for 10.

"10 years of marriage today. The last dance is sweeter than the first. The last kiss is just as unique as the first. The last hug was even warmer than the first. Everything just keeps getting better, richer, stronger," he gushed.

"If there’s one truth I’ve learned through this journey, it is that there is blessing in commitment. The fruits that fall from the labour of loving another are so sweet. Beyond the legal or man-made idea of marriage, I’ve come to experience the sacred gift of partnership.

The singer is grateful for a life partner like Cordelia, and he made sure she knew that.

"To have someone to walk through this life with, hand in hand, heart to heart. What is love? I still don’t wish to box it in, but I’ve always been drawn to M. Scott Peck’s definition: The will to extend one’s self for the purpose of nurturing one’s own or another’s spiritual growth. You have been such a blessing in my life. You continue to extend yourself for my growth, for my becoming, and for that, I am eternally grateful.

Fans show the couple love on their anniversary

Taking to his Instagram page, Mzansi flooded the couple with love and well-wishes.

"There’s blessing in commitment… let’s pause right there! Amazing- congratulations to you both."

"Such a gorgeous couple both inside and out 😍congrats guys and happy happy anniversary 🥳🤍 To many more incredible years ahead for you."

"The journey has been amazing. I enjoy your journals, maaaan. So sweet and inspiring 😍🔥. We look up to you guys.'

"Oh, so beautiful 😍 happy anniversary 🥳 and may your love continue to bloom under the protective wings of our Almighty King Jesus 🙌🏾 it’s 21years this month for hubby and me."

"Happy anniversary, my best friends ❤️ so proud of you two and all you’ve created together. Here’s to many more years of magic and dances together."

"Congratulations, team. May your union go from strength to strength, Amen."

Basetsana celebrates her husband Romeo Kumalo's birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Kumalo poured her heart out in a lengthy birthday tribute to her husband, Romeo Kumalo. The star shared sweet pictures on her timeline to mark Romeo's special day.

Former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo gushed over her husband Romeo as he celebrated another trip around the sun. The media mogul penned a lengthy message appreciating her husband of 25 years.

