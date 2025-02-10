The South African musician J Something never fails to show his wifey some love on social media

Recently, the Micasa group member shared a love letter he wrote to his wife, Coco on his Instagram page

Many fans and followers gushed over the letter J Something penned for Coco expressing his love for her

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

J Something wrote a love letter to his wife. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

Love is beautiful, and it's exciting to witness it through the eyes of celebrity couple J Something and his wife, Cordelia Godi.

J Something expresses his love for Coco

The South African musician and celebrity chef J Something and his wifey Cordelia Godi have again made headlines on social media after the star's restaurant Artistry in Johannesburg has caught strays after the controversial Babel restaurant drama on social media.

J Something recently expressed his undying love for his wife Coco on his Instagram page just months after they celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Micasa group member shared a touching love letter to Coco, leaving many fans swooning and gushing over the couple.

J Something wrote a love letter to his wife Coco. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"I look at EVERYTHING THERE IS and then I look at you and I realise that none of it comes even CLOSE to how you make me feel. What a beautiful feeling it is to be content. There is so much available, advertised, and on offer, yet when I think of you, of us, I feel so content. I do have one fear though. I worry that “forever” may not be enough. So I shut my eyes to the future and focus on this moment, realizing that you're right here beside me. As I write this, tears are falling… I'm afraid of losing you, but I'm incredibly grateful to have you. I don't know what to call these tears, but for now, let's name them "love tears." I love you so much. You're amazing, boo.

J Something shows love to Coco

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mi Casa member J Something showed his wife, Cordelia Godi, some love on social media.

Netizens flooded his comment section with complimentary and heartfelt messages. The couple have been together for 12 years and are still going strong.

Source: Briefly News