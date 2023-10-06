Micasa member J Something showed his wife Cordelia Godi some love

The musician went on social media to express the amount of love he has for wifey

Netizens flooded his comment section with complimentary and heartfelt messages

J Something expressed the love he has for his wife, Cordelia. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Bathong, J Something is a sucker for love. The Micasa vocalist recently poured out his heart for his beautiful wife, Cordelia Godi.

J Something loves his wife publicly

Recently, celebrity married couple J Something and his wife Cordelia have been making headlines for showering each other with some love on social media.

J something and his wifey Cordelia Godi recently topped the trending list when they celebrated 12 years of their strong union together.

The Micasa singer showered and expressed his love for his beautiful partner on social media, and J Something also mentioned how much he loves his wife in a series of pictures he shared on Instagram.

He said:

"Seen many movies but never seen one as good as ours @cocodafonseca Love doing life with you. Love making this movie with you. Love writing this book with you. Love creating with you. Love loving you, sugar."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to J Something's appreciation post to wife

Shortly after the musician shared the post, his fans and industry friends went on his comment section and showered him and his wife with love, leaving heartfelt messages. Check out some of the comments below:

Brenden_Praise wrote:

"First time I heard this song I was convinced it was you singing."

Adelaidesammering said:

"I love how you love her."

Cocodafonseca responded:

"Forever yena."

Khadijah_Nass replied:

"You guys make me believe in love, happy fun filled safe love."

Thalitamkhwanazi said:

"I just love how you love her."

Kellypennells wrote:

"Love is beautiful! wow!!"

Dladlamenzi said:

"Beautiful to see."

J'Something celebrates buying a Cape Town apartment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that J'Something is in celebratory mode after purchasing his first apartment in Cape Town. The musician and restaurant owner is grateful to have fulfilled his lifelong dream.

Taking to his Instagram account, the chef said he would be gearing up to throw a housewarming party.

