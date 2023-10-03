A TikTok video of a loving husband who prepared a warm meal for his wife grabbed people's attention

The footage shows the humble man wearing an apron and serving his wife the food neatly placed on a tray

Many people applauded the man for the heartwarming act and some had discussions about relationship dynamics

A devoted husband who prepared a warm meal for his wife has taken the internet by storm.

The guy is captured in a TikTok video posted by @somie043 rocking an apron and presenting his beloved wife the delicious-looking food.

Heartwarming act of love

The video garnered the admiration and praise of Mzansi TikTokkers. It has already gathered 901,000 views and 75,000 likes.

People in the comments talked about the importance of acts of love in relationships that are not based on societal standards.

SA ladies want thoughtful partners

Some women said they would kill for husbands or partners who occasionally treat them with a home-cooked meal.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users clap for caring husband

The husband was showered with praise for spoiling his wife and giving her a break from cooking.

See some of the comments below:

@kwamaphisa said:

"A healthy relationship.❤️"

@kguthi4 wrote:

"A man who can cook can surely eat too."

@olonambenenge posted:

"My partner does this. I just need to find an apron for him.I'm here for modern-day relationships. Beautiful to watch. ❤️"

@mbhonoza95 mentioned:

"Love this kuhle. To all of you with negative comments your relation dynamics don't necessarily have to be the same as everyone.❤️"

@user7690419525435 commented:

"Where did you train him? I need details."

@coach_poli added:

"My favourite family.❤️ God bless you guys."

@pinkymakosh stated:

"Hallelujah! A woman who is God's favourite child bandla. This is a dream life partner."

mymbaliza7 said:

"For my bf to cook and serve me so. This is lovely."

KwaZulu-Natal madala feeds ailing wife of 57 years, heartwarming TikTok video leaves SA emotional

In another article, Briefly News reported that an elderly man received well-deserved praise for his unwavering care of his ailing wife of 57 years.

The man is seen in a TikTok video feeding his wife a warm dinner, and the love between them is evident. Witnessing the genuine affection between the elderly couple, many netizens were moved and expressed their admiration for such a lasting and dedicated love.

