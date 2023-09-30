A viral TikTok video of a KwaZulu-Natal old married couple restored many people's faith in love

The heartwarming footage shows the madala feeding his ailing wife dinner with absolute love and gentleness

People praised the old man for taking care of his wife and honouring his vows of sticking beside her in sickness and in health

A video of an old married couple touched Mzansi people. Image: /@daphneyzik

Source: TikTok

An elderly man received well-deserved praise for his unwavering care of his ailing wife of 57 years.

The man is seen in a TikTok video posted by @daphneyzik feeding his wife a warm dinner, and the love between them is evident.

Reminder of true love

Witnessing the genuine affection between the elderly couple, many netizens were moved and expressed their admiration for such a lasting and dedicated love.

The video was as a reminder that true love can withstand the test of time, even though it seems like most relationships are fleeting.

Old married couple insire hope in relationships

The video gained traction and had people wishing for an enduring love like theirs. It amassed an impressive 100,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds the old man

Comments flooded in from people expressing a desire to find a partner with whom they could share a lifetime of love and devotion.

Read some of the comments below:

@queenmbalimafu shared:

"My dad took care of my mom until the last day. This is amazing."

@mmathabo39 said:

"In times of happiness and sorrow. I will be there forever more, till death do us part. True love.May God give you strength papa."

@katlehomachiyia31 posted:

"I’ve just shared a tear, this is truly beautiful. ❤️"

@hopengoepe1 wrote:

"May this kind of love locate me."

@portiamahlobo1 stated:

"This is my heart's desire to be married to this kind of husband and father."

@mabuykamandlamakhanya commented:

"I miss my parents very much. I've witnessed this kind of love. "

@olgino1234 added:

"Congrats on golden 57 years of marriage. You are a good example in this crazy world. "

@mahadebe_r said:

"He is one in a million we salute you Ndabomkhulu."

