J'Something took to social media to celebrate his marriage with his gorgeous wife Cordelia Godi

The singer wrote Cordelia a moving message to mark their eighth wedding anniversary and posted stunning pictures

Fans and social media users wished the couple a long and happy marriage in J'Something's comments

J'Something penned his wife Cordelia Godi a touching message. Image: @jsomethingmusic

J'Something and his wife Cordelia Godi celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary and publicly declared their love for each other.

The Mi Casa lead singer gushed over his wife and dedicated Mamela lyrics to her.

"Nothing better, when we together, and it just feels right… How I love kicking’ it with you baby..." @cocodafonseca I love you sugar! So happy I get to spend my time on earth with you."

He expressed on his Twitter page that he hopes to be with Cordelia in his next lifetime.

"And if we do die and come back I hope it’s with you again... I do!"

The restauranteur also posted four pictures of them holding hands and being cosy, reported ZAlebs.

See J'Something's post dedicated to Cordelia Godi below:

SA reacts to J'Something's social media posts

Social media users swooned in the comments and many said the duo's relationship was inspirational.

@GirlMpuse posted:

"Happy anniversary and may God bless you more and more with love and all that your hearts desires."

@LesediZenani stated:

"When I see this it makes me believe in love over and over again."

@Clibo_sa1 mentioned:

"Beautiful, it's like photos from a rom-com movie."

@Nyandza wrote:

"Love is beautiful when shared with the perfect person."

@Zenande_Mcfen commented:

"This is just so beautiful.❤️"

@TheMusicBinger said:

"Guys stop talking or referring to death, please. We’ve had enough trauma, make other references."

@therealdojuri asked:

"Where does one find love like this?"

