Muzi Mthabela's Instagram post featuring a spiced-up caption for his gorgeous wife got Mzansi talking

The actor expressed what his partner means to him with a passage from the book of Genesis in the Bible

Fans swoon over Muzi's public display of affection and his bold commitment to his relationship

Muzi Mthabela showed his wife some love in a sweet post. Image: @muzimthabela

Source: Instagram

Former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela took to Instagram to share a picture of him and his wife, captioned with a Bible verse.

Muzi Mthabela shares a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife

Muzi's open declaration of love for his wife was s a refreshing sight for netizens. The TV heartthrob wrote:

"Then the rib which the Lord God had taken from man He made into a woman, and He brought her to the man. And Adam said: 'This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh.' She shall be called Duf Duf (Doof Doof) because she was taken out of Ibutho (warrior).”

Muzi Mthabela's emotional Instagram gets an overwhelming response

The actor's willingness to publicly profess his love and admiration for his partner struck a chord with fans, who hailed him as a rare breed in today's society.

Fans flooded the comment section with adoration and appreciation for the actor's romantic gesture.

See the Instagram post below:

Fans go crazy over Muzi Mthabela's public display of affection

@queenkazisim commented:

"Maybe I missed that duf duf part in my bible. So cute to watch."

@siphokazimekane mentioned:

"I love how you love your Queen and how you love each other. uThando oluThixo phakathi luhle ngokuba it cannot ba shaken."

@zukiemm wrote:

"As I go and look for words Duf Duf and ibutho from the bible. Nice one to the rents "

@ladyzee.fashion.line posted:

"Skhulu it's only a few of you in this world, okumhlophe.‍♀️"

@mbali_ka_ndaba added:

"Natural beauty wakhetha kahle.✨"

@pinky1937's stated:

"Blessed couple that knows God ‍♀️‍"

@mabongi_k said:

"This Bible version. "

