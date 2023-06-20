A video of a man listening to the sound of a voice of a woman dramatically professing her love has gone viral

Reacting to the love declaration, an unimpressed Mike is seen and heard responding in a harsh Zulu tone

Many South African peeps enjoyed the man's skit as they responded with jokes and funny comments

Zulu men have gained a rep for being hardcore and emotionally unavailable when it comes to expressing themselves in romantic relationships.

SA peeps were amused by a man's response to a dramatic love declaration. Image: @mike_minnaar/TikTok

Man reacts to dramatic love declaration

A white gent had South African netizens entertained after sharing a funny video of him responding to a love declaration in a nonchalant manner in isiZulu.

Johanessburg TikTokker, Mike (@mike_minnaar) took to the video-sharing app to share a video which shows him reacting to a sound of a voice of a woman dramatically professing her love and asking whether he loves her.

An unimpressed Mike gets up on his feet with a whip in hand as he as says:

"Ey voetsek, ungazongihlanyisa mina ayikho yonke lento (don't make me crazy, you're talking nonsense)."

Dating a Zulu man

The Zulu people govern under a patriarchal society. Men are perceived as the head of the household and seen as authoritative figures. Zulu men identify themselves with great pride and dignity. They also compare themselves to qualities of powerful wild animals such as bulls, lions and elephants. This could explain their lack of softness and hard demeanour.

According to Ulwazi Programme, traditionally, when a Zulu woman confesses her love to a man (ukuqoma), she gives him a string of white beads (ucu).

In Zulu culture, when a woman confesses her love to a man, a series of steps must be taken to ensure that she remains faithful to him. These steps also demonstrate the man's commitment to the woman. This is important because, if the woman becomes pregnant, it is important to know who the father of the child is.

Netizens react to Mike's funny skit

Mike's video amused many netizens as they took to the comments to respond with banter and poking fun at he nailed the role of a nonchalant Zulu man.

Qiniso Mthembu commented:

"We have imvunulo waiting for you , wena uKhumalo, umbulazi omnyama ."

2wrgg replied:

"Ayiboo Mike ayi ngolaka ."

The Barbie _luyanda said:

"Kodwa, my friend you are a whole movie in SA to watch."

thabsie171 commented:

"Nkabi nation ."

Ncesh Dee commented:

" Futsek is make sure nemvubu ."

Lumka Dlomo221 responded:

"The Mvubu ended me ."

Ndumiso Ntokozo Happiness said:

"Kodwa mlungu yini ... ."

