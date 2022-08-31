A bold lady went on the socials to express her frustration with Zulu men, claiming that they are a "Well-mannered unfaithful tribe"

Many women have taken to the internet to share the pain of dating certain types of men, and this time Zulu gents were the topic of discussion

Mzansi's ladies assembled do dish out their own spicy experiences with Zulu men, while a few gents came to defend themselves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An outspoken lady took to the internet to ruffle some feathers by claiming that Zulu men are a "well-mannered unfaithful tribe", with many chiming in on the topic.

A lady shared her opinion about Zulu men; many gathered to dish out their hot takes. Images: THEGIFT777, Digital Vision/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@mollylouw_ is the unafraid woman who made the take on Twitter, where the topic brought about a massive discussion on Zulu men.

Some ladies love to go on the socials to air out their grievances about dating certain types of men, and this time around, it happens to be Zulu's. The lady said that they will treat you as if you are the only person in the world but will have seven-woman behind your back.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The tweet has drawn a massive crowd who decided to share their thoughts, with many agreeing with the matter or disagreeing. See the spicy comments below:

@AusKeabetswe shared:

"Eyyy he said he’s not trying to make me his side, he said I’m another woman who lives in his heart"

@NaMa_Gutshwa said:

"Why do you think we accept isthembu? They're good at what they do bandla."

@thabani_mvubu posted:

@Margaret_Ebulue asked:

"Have you met Yoruba guys? Seems like they are distant cousins.. we need to retrace history"

@Thandek37605260 commented:

"And ndikuleyo situation and im not willing to leave him anytime soon❤"

@Zitha101_M posted:

@Mtamerri asked:

"Is this a compliment or… ?"

@Hashtag_Sbonelo mentioned:

"Nxese Tsholo, we will try to improve on that expect at least minimize the number up to 2 ❤️"

King Misuzulu: Gauteng woman puts her name in the hat, wants to be the 1st white Zulu queen

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on King Misuzulu KaZwelinthini's kraal entering ceremony, which intrigued thousands of South Africans nationwide, with many people leaving their homes to witness the historic ceremony.

One Gauteng woman named Amelia was in KwaZulu-Natal to witness the Zulu King ascend to the throne and let Misuzulu know she is available for marriage.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News