Social media users showed the seasoned actor Zolisa Xaluva some love, following the release of Kings of Joburg season two

A popular Twitter user, @RealMrumaDrive posted Zolisa's picture asking South Africans to show him love and support

People have since flooded the comments section with beautiful reactions. One person said: "So handsome and career-focused"

Mzansi Shows Zolisa Xaluva some love. Images: @Getty Images and @realzolisa/Instagram

Many Twitter users gave the former Gomora star Zolisa Xaluva his flowers after @RealMrumaDrive shared his picture with over a million followers on Twitter.

"Let's appreciate this man," @RealMrumaDrive wrote, captioning the photo.

Zolisa is popularly known for his several memorable TV characters, including Jason on Generations, Melusi on Gomora, and The Queen as Diamond Mabuza.

The seasoned actor also has a couple of awards under his belt. In May 2022, Sunday World reported that Zolisa was honoured with a lifetime achievement award in East London at the Special MEC Awards ceremony. In 2019, he won the SAFTAS' Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actor in a feature film named Sew the Winter to my Skin.

Mzansi gives Zolisa Xaluva his flowers

Many people shared that they did not enjoy the Kings of Joburg. However, they highlighted that Zolisa is a great actor. @ntokozo11365596 commented:

"This is Diamond. He is really good yena. Just that on The kings of Joburg, they wanted him to look weak, they need to rewrite The script and omit Aus Connie together with Angela. Deadweight

@SjhebaMyBru said:

"I liked him, and I like his acting. But Kings of Joburg was a lot of Bull"

@MichaelMashilo9 wrote:

"Best actor, and one thing about him, he is also familiar with other official Mzansi languages."

@u_nosiphos:

"So handsome and career-focused "

