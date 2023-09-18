One woman who is experiencing wedded bliss took to social media to show how her husband spoiled her on her birthday

The man gifted the woman R30 000 on her 30th bday and showered her with the cash while in bed

The wife shared the video of the surprise on TikTok and gushed about her thoughtful and generous husband

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman bragged about her money gift from her husband, Image: @miss_vee093

Source: TikTok

A married woman bragged about her generous husband who loosed the purse strings on her birthday.

Happy wife flauts bday gift

She posted a TikTok video showing the man singing her happy birthday and dropping banknotes on her worth R30,000.

The woman @miss_vee093 expressed how lucky she was to have a husband who prioritises her happiness in the viral video.

"Yesterday was my 30th birthday and my husband decided that this is how a 30-year-old wife should be woken up as a birthday gift. I am a happy, appreciated and loved wife."

Wife appreciates thoughtful husband

She publicly declared her love for the guy in the stitched text and thanked him for the gift.

"To my awesome husband, you are appreciated and your efforts are noticed, I love you."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi swoons at generous husband

Hundreds of people flooded her comments section. They marvelled at the epic gift that set the bar high. The ladies mentioned how lucky she was and cracked jokes in response.

Read some of the comments below:

@DesreeDee asked:

"Does your husband have a wife?"

@lebeaglacier637 commented:

"Men from Limpopo are the best shem."

@AnadinLee shared:

"Our husbands are very generous. He did the same for my birthday when I turned 32. I got 32 sgidi"

@Mazii mentioned:

"Does your husband have a brother perhaps. l am asking for a friend."

@dorothymotaung posted:

"Can I be your sister wife?"

@Roselykatz stated:

"This voice sounds like my dad's. "

@MphoVendaNdihayani mentioned:

"Then you on his birthday buy socks."

@puseletso_B wrote:

"Hubby raised the bar too high❤️. Proud of him."

Video of mother's reaction to money cake gift melts Mzansi's hearts: "She's already counting it"

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi mom was left in utter disbelief after she was gifted a cake that had a long strip of money coming out of it.

A video posted on TikTok shows the mother with a shocked facial expression as she pulls the long and continuous strip of money placed inside the birthday cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News