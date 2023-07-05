J'Something has celebrated reaching an important milestone in his personal life after purchasing his first condo in Cape Town

The singer and restauranteur said it has always been a dream of his to own property in the Mother City

He also noted how the city has always been good to him, and it grateful to now be a part of it

J'Something is grateful to have reached an important milestone in his career. Image: @jsomethingmusic

J'Something is in celebratory mode after purchasing his first apartment in Cape Town.

The musician and restaurant owner is grateful to have fulfilled his lifelong dream.

Taking to his Instagram account, the chef said he would be gearing up to throw a housewarming party.

"I dreamt of owning an apartment in Cape Town … and well … CAPE TOWN … can I throw a housewarming party because we MOVING IN!"

He also shared that he had always dreamt of owning an apartment.

"This city has always been so good to me … showed me so much love! Thankful for it all! I can’t wait for this new chapter of my life …"

J'Something's apartment an investment with a property group in Gardens

He said he invested with the Black Brick Club in Gardens. This is just the start of J'Something's many business ventures, and he added that fans should get ready for more major announcements, according to TshisaLIVE.

"I invested in an apartment at @blackbrick_club new joint in Gardens … this will come with a host of other announcements which I can’t wait to make, but best you get ready for us to connect a whole lot more! For now, hit the link in my bio."

Fans congratulate the star on his major purchase

@cocodafonseca said:

"Finally!! What a big step towards our future. Insanely proud, my darling."

@gg_s50 said:

"So special, can’t wait to see you guys perform in our beautiful Mother City again soon… and when are we getting an Artistry?"

@iamanjea said:

"Beautiful. Congratulations. Bless you, J.. Man, I am super proud of you. I remember I first started. Following you when you gave them sneakers away."

@martinesolomon said:

"Huge congratulations, and May God bless you with MORE."

@kgnwilliams said:

@Congratulations to you and your family, my brother. I'm so so proud of you...lots of people see your success but don't possibly know how hard you worked. I'm privileged to have seen some of that hard work you've put in, man and still putting in, brother...those Pyramid Studios days, brother."

J'Something expressed pride after working with AKA on Mass Country

Briefly News previously reported that J'Something said he was grateful after having worked with the late AKA on his album, Mass Country.

He shared that he co-wrote Amapiano, a track on the album, and said it is a tune.

