J'Something took to social media to express his admiration for his stunning wife, Cordelia Godi, as they celebrated their 12th anniversary

The singer crafted a heartfelt message dedicated to her and uploaded a breathtaking picture of the two of them together

In response, fans and fellow social media users flooded J'Something's comments with well wishes, hoping for a long and blissful marriage for the couple

J'Something and Coco celebrate their 12th anniversary. Image: @jsomethingmusic and @cocodafonseca

Source: Instagram

J'Something and his wife, Coco, commemorated their 12th anniversary with a heartfelt public display of affection.

J'Something and Coco declare their love for each other

The lead singer of Mi Casa took to Instagram, sharing a beautiful picture and gushing over his wife in the caption. J'Something said expressed:

"Yooooo @cocodafonseca 12 years down and however many more to go. All I want you to know on this day is that I don’t plan on leaving your side. All the way through it all."

Coco also penned her hubby a touching note on her Instagram page and mentioned what the 12 years have meant to her:

"The most magical 12 years of my life. Getting to grow and love with you has been such a joy. I’m so proud of us."

See the Instagram post below:

J'Something and Coco's Instagram anniversary posts delight fans

The sweet and sincere post had fans utterly charmed, as they flooded the couple with congratulations, celebrating their enduring love.

@rosettamasipa said:

"We love you guys so much for what you are to each other and for each other.❤️"

@eliana.haniff posted:

"Congrats to the beautiful couple! Much love guys! ❤️"

@alexanderlaticia stated:

"A lifetime of blessings in your togetherness."

@nan_gam_so mentioned:

"This is one solid love.❤️"

@mandy.botelho wrote:

"Congratulations dear Coco and João."

@pashytshaka shared:

"Love is a beautiful thing. You are both blessed."

@miss_leo71' added:

"Couple goals for real.❤️❤️ Love your vibe and authenticity."

@pass_mash said:

"Congratulations and wishing you many more years of this beautiful love."

