Rapper Jay-Z has purchased paintings of his wife of 15 years, Beyonce Knowles, from a fan

The fan, who is a big fan of Beyonce, showed off the pieces while she attended Beyonce's Rennaissance World Tour

The artist posted a video of the interaction on her TikTok page, and has received thousands of views

Doting husband and billionaire, Jay-Z purchased artwork from a fan who attended Beyonce's much-talked-about Rennaissance World Tour.

Jay-Z was blown away by Lauryn Michele's talent and bought three art pieces. Image: Kevin Mazur, @captainyonce

Source: Getty Images

Fan appears on the news after showcasing paintings of Beyonce Knowles during her tour

According to Daily Mail, Lauryn Michele attended Beyonce's Rennaissance World Tour in New Jersey at the MetLife stadium.

She brought her paintings with her and also appeared on television on the NBC channel.

After spotting her and her beautiful paintings, Jay-Z decided to purchase three of them.

Fan page @captainyonce shared a from Lauryn's video:

Lauryn Michele posts a video of the entire exchange with the iconic rapper

Taking to her TikTok page, Lauryn said:

"POV: You were on the news and Jay-Z bought your paintings."

Netizens shower Lauryn with praise and applaud her paintings

Commenting under her video posted on her TikTok page @beyondcomparee_, netizens had this to say.

Anne said:

"Love this for you."

Bougiegentleman said:

"It’s all up from here congratulations. She is winning."

cici said:

"Yes the talent."

Kianta Jackson said:

"Jay never just gives his time out. You met Jay and got a photo, recognized, and compensated."

PrettyGrllll said:

"They are definitely beautiful, congrats I hope this opens up many more doors."

• s h o n • said:

"I absolutely love this for you!!!"

@marzgstar said:

"This is so iconic, like he stays being so REAL."

@umxhosa said:

"They must be expensive right, girl you better not fumble that bag."

@beyoncescunt26 said:

"I love them so much, I can't."

Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrate 15 years of marriage

Briefly News previously reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z celebrated 15 years of marriage this year.

The couple had been dating for 23 years and have three children together, Blue Ivy Carter and twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

Source: Briefly News