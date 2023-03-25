Jay Z has been named the richest rapper alive and his business moves have earned him the respect of many

The rapper's wealth soared to more than double what he was worth last year due to his brands outside of music

Hip-hop fans discussed Jay Z's wealth on social media and many said his life story is inspirational

Jay Z maintains his position as the richest rapper alive. Image: Steve Granitz and Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Shawn Carter known as Jay Z has more than doubled his net worth according to new estimates by Forbes.

Forbes reported on Friday that the Run This Town hitmaker's net worth was R45 billion making him not only the richest rapper alive but the 1,208th wealthiest person.

"The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip-hop’s first billionaire by Forbes in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire."

The publication stated that he made millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac brands.

The rapper has not released new music or toured recently but has managed to increase his wealth from R19 billion to R45 billion in just a year, reported The Shade Room.

Jay Z is not far behind media mogul Oprah Winfrey who is 1,204th on the ranking list.

Kanye West who once held the richest rapper title, lost his billionaire status after Adidas terminated their partnership with him.

Netizens on Twitter react to Jay Z's ranking by Forbes

@Cleopatrasson said:

"You know puff got more money. He’ll be transparent at some point again."

@m_cash2 stated:

"Greatest rapper ever!"

@debbyhurst4 mentioned:

"The 1,203rd tho sheesh, I ain't even know it was that many of them."

@eyelikeitraw mentioned:

"Who cares. He’s not doing anything for the black communities."

@i_aspire_2_inspire wrote:

"To go from the projects to become a billionaire is an amazing feat. Upward mobility is key."

@eyecandy1031 commented:

"Kanye will be back in that spot."

@femijaye added:

"It’s crazy to think there are 7 billion people on this planet and most of the wealth is shared by 1000-odd people."

@theebmoremike said:

"The real story here is there are 1207 people more wealthy than him."

