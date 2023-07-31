It has been two years since the passing of Shona Ferguson, and a few of the celebs who were closest to him have reflected on his passing

One of his closest industry colleagues, SK Khoza, joined the other celebrities who shared some heartfelt messages with Shona

The actor passed away in 2021 due to a COVID-19 related complication and spent two weeks in the hospital

SK Khoza has penned a sweet message in remembrance of the late Shona Ferguson.

SK said the late Shona Ferguson often visited him in his dreams since his passing. Image: @skcoza

Khoza shares a valuable piece of advice he received from Shona Ferguson

Taking to his Instagram page, SK Khoza shared a snap of him and Shona Ferguson with a touching caption.

The actor said Shona pops by in his dreams from time to time, saying his death still feels unreal to him.

"Sho King. Fede kanjani…Today marks two years, and it still feels unreal. But Ngyabonga for popping into my dreams from time to time to just have a chat and catch up. I miss you BigBro, you are gone but will never be forgotten."

Khoza conveyed a quote he received from Shona, which reads:

“A negative mind can never have a positive life.”

SA weighs in on SK's heartfelt post about the late actor

@ms_honey.rsa said:

"To live, to love and to leave a legacy. King Sho to infinity."

@roxy.kali said:

"Love to see how his legacy continues to live on, and he's still celebrated. What a LEGEND."

@odearle said:

"Missing him so much!"

@mayoukeit said:

"Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. Sho KING….Greatly loved, deeply missed."

@leratoluthuli said:

"You guys gave so much love to my friend, and I appriciate it."

More celebs celebrate Shona Ferguson

The actor and Ferguson Films founder died at 47 at a hospital in Johannesburg.

He touched so many people during his time on earth, in heartfelt messages, his supporters sent heartfelt messages as they remember him.

His wife, Connie Ferguson, penned a loving message to him.

"I can’t believe today marks the second anniversary of your transition! Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart and in my mind, and in the memories we shared."

SK Khoza thanks the Frgusons for sticking by him through his shenanigans

Briefly News previously reported that SK Khoza thanked The Fergusons for having his back during his very dramatic period in his life.

He said the couple was like his older siblings, who fought for him when his character would get written off The Queen,

